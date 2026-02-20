Our Morning Voyage with Below Deck’s Captain Sandy Yawn

ContestsMMR Rock Shop
The Preston & Steve Show

The last few weeks we've dealt with a brutal stretch of cold and snow. It's nice when you can have a guest in that brings with them tales of warmer climates and vibes. Captain Sandy Yawn from Below Deck: Mediterranean was just that person and much more.

She is in town for two appearances at the Philly Home & Garden Show this Friday and Saturday. She describes it as a "fireside chat" where she answers any audience questions about he life, maritime experience and about the inside details of Below Deck. Casey Boy will also be making an appearance at the show along with Pierre Robert's microbus Minerva as well.

From the brief time we had with Captain Sandy, we learned she certainly has her fair share of experiences. From getting her start in sea school when someone recognized her potential when she was just scrubbing boats. Her technical knowledge of operating these super yachts in tropical destinations for some of the wealthiest people on the planet. But respect for her crew and the rules takes precedence on any ship she commands though regardless of how much you have in your bank account.

She also detailed her most dangerous voyage. It involved a warship and a potential hostage situation where she needed to call a family member to give names and explain the dire situation. But she kept it cool like any great Captain does. A conversation worth dropping anchor and diving into:

Below DeckCaptain SandyCaptain Sandy Yawn
The Preston & Steve ShowAuthor
The Preston & Steve Show has been a cornerstone of Philly’s morning radio scene since 1998. Hosts Preston Elliot and Steve Morrison are joined by Casey Boy Foster, Nick McIlwain & Marisa Magnatta weekday morning from 6am – 10:30am-ish. Listen live via 93.3 WMMR or the MMR App, watch the daily YouTube Livestream and subscribe to The Preston & Steve Show full show podcast.
