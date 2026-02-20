Our Morning Voyage with Below Deck’s Captain Sandy Yawn

The last few weeks we've dealt with a brutal stretch of cold and snow. It's nice when you can have a guest in that brings with them tales of warmer climates and vibes. Captain Sandy Yawn from Below Deck: Mediterranean was just that person and much more.

She is in town for two appearances at the Philly Home & Garden Show this Friday and Saturday. She describes it as a "fireside chat" where she answers any audience questions about he life, maritime experience and about the inside details of Below Deck. Casey Boy will also be making an appearance at the show along with Pierre Robert's microbus Minerva as well.

From the brief time we had with Captain Sandy, we learned she certainly has her fair share of experiences. From getting her start in sea school when someone recognized her potential when she was just scrubbing boats. Her technical knowledge of operating these super yachts in tropical destinations for some of the wealthiest people on the planet. But respect for her crew and the rules takes precedence on any ship she commands though regardless of how much you have in your bank account.