This Day in Rock History: February 22

Feb. 22 is a big day for rock fans. It's when The Eagles released one of the most well-known songs of all time, Genesis released their debut album, and the GRAMMYs famously snubbed Metallica for the inaugural Best Hard Rock/Metal Performance award. These are just some of the most consequential events that happened on this day in rock history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Some of the most important breakthrough moments of the day include:

1962: Elvis Presley went to the top of the UK singles chart with his double A-side single "Can't Help Falling In Love" / "Rock-A-Hula Baby." The double single spent four weeks at No 1, helped by the popularity of the movie the tracks were featured in, Blue Hawaii.

Elvis Presley went to the top of the UK singles chart with his double A-side single "Can't Help Falling In Love" / "Rock-A-Hula Baby." The double single spent four weeks at No 1, helped by the popularity of the movie the tracks were featured in, Blue Hawaii. 1970: David Bowie's band, Hype, had their debut performance at the Roundhouse Spring Festival in Camden, London. While the band didn't last long, its members continued to play with Bowie later on, as the Spiders from Mars.

Cultural Milestones

Plenty of things happened in rock culture on this date throughout the years. The most consequential are:

1989 : The GRAMMYs had their inaugural Best Hard Rock/Metal Performance award. Although the huge favorites were Metallica, who were nominated for their ...And Justice for All album, the award surprisingly went to Jethro Tull for their Crest of a Knave album.

: The GRAMMYs had their inaugural Best Hard Rock/Metal Performance award. Although the huge favorites were Metallica, who were nominated for their ...And Justice for All album, the award surprisingly went to Jethro Tull for their Crest of a Knave album. 2022: Former Steaming Trees and Queens of the Stone Age member Mark Lanegan passed away at age 57. He began his career in 1984 and also enjoyed success as a solo artist.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Feb. 22 has also had its fair share of famous recordings and releases:

1967 : The Beatles recorded an E major chord on three synchronized pianos to create the ending of their "A Day in the Life" song. It took nine takes, with the final being deemed the most worthy to be included on the record.

: The Beatles recorded an E major chord on three synchronized pianos to create the ending of their "A Day in the Life" song. It took nine takes, with the final being deemed the most worthy to be included on the record. 1977: The Eagles released the legendary single "Hotel California," from their similarly titled fifth album. It's widely seen as one of the greatest rock songs of all time and has been covered dozens of times. throughout the years.