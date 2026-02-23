George Thorogood: The Bad to the Bone Delaware Destroyer

ContestsMMR Rock Shop
We celebrate a true American original whose blues soaked rock and roll has rattled jukeboxes bars and arenas for decades, George Thorogood. Loud gritty and unapologetic George built a career…

We celebrate a true American original whose blues soaked rock and roll has rattled jukeboxes bars and arenas for decades, George Thorogood. Loud gritty and unapologetic George built a career on feel swagger and the power of a stripped down band hitting hard. Born in Wilmington, Delaware, George Thorogood's deep ties to Philadelphia helped shape his sound and career. In the early days he played constantly around the Philly club circuit learning how to win over tough crowds night after night. Philadelphia radio and venues embraced his raw energy helping spread the word long before mainstream fame arrived.

One cool fact about George is that he was heavily inspired by John Hammond Jr. and Chicago blues legends like Muddy Waters and Elmore James. Rather than copy them he amplified the blues turning it into something louder and more aggressive. That approach led to signature songs like "Bad To The Bone," "Move It On Over," and "One Bourbon One Scotch One Beer" (Poppa BamBam's favorite!).

George Thorogood and The Destroyers are also known for their relentless touring. Another fun fact is that the band once played fifty dates in fifty days across all fifty states proving their commitment to the road and to the fans. That work ethic made them one of the hardest working live bands in rock history.

Philadelphia has always felt like home turf for Thorogood. The city blues tradition tough edge and love for honest music aligned perfectly with his attitude. Philly crowds understood him and he understood them. Today George Thorogood remains a symbol of no frills rock and roll. We celebrate a musician who stayed true to the blues turned volume into identity and never stopped believing that a good riff played loud can still shake the world.

