Matt Sorum Says Velvet Revolver Could Have Matched Guns N’ Roses Success

Laura Adkins
Members of the rock band Velvet Revolver (L-R) bassist Duff McKagan, singer Scott Weiland and drummer Matt Sorum pose for a picture backstage during the 2004 World Music Awards at the Thomas and Mack Center on September 15, 2004 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Frank Micelotta via Getty Images

Matt Sorum thinks Velvet Revolver could've hit the same heights as Guns N' Roses. The band just didn't stick around long enough. He shared these thoughts during an interview. "It wasn't as big as GN'R, but it could have been. It just didn't last long enough." He said they wanted to build something fresh rather than rehash old material. 

Sorum started the group in 2002. He joined forces with two other ex-Guns N' Roses players, Duff McKagan and Slash. Dave Kushner was the guitarist, and Scott Weiland from Stone Temple Pilots sang.

The band released two records before breaking up in 2008. Contraband dropped in 2004, and Libertad followed three years later. They got back together once in 2012 for a show in Los Angeles. After things ended in 2008, the remaining band members thought about bringing in Corey Taylor from Slipknot and Stone Sour. They cut demos of 10 tracks with him before deciding not to invite him to stay.

The way the band sounded matched what was happening in music at the time, according to Sorum. The group was in peak condition.

The split still stings, but Sorum remembers those days with a smile. Velvet Revolver won a GRAMMY, something Guns N' Roses never did.

