Living in the Moment with Matisyahu

There are a handful of people that can claim the life journey that Matisyahu has. The Preston and Steve Show are no stranger as he's visited the studio on many occasions. He'll be performing at the Sellersville Theater on Monday, March 2nd promoting the release of his latest album Ancient Child.

Matis, as we learned is the best way to informally refer to him, shared show much insight during our brief conversation with him. He seems to have truly found a state of Zen. One part from his Jewish faith as he did the interview right next to where he prays. Another from his music and those that influenced it. And yes...perhaps a dash of herbal remedies.

Under The Influence of Phish

Given the positive, drift away spirit of his music and persona, it should come to no surprise Matisyahu's favorite band also showcases that feeling. It just so happens he shares the same love as Casey Boy which is of the band Phish. Matis recalls the first time he dropped acid was at a Phish show and how that changed his life.

He also confessed that Phish's music is what he would play as teen mad at his parents. "Some would listen to Pantera or Nine Inch Nails" Matisyahu explains. He would take the opposite approach. "I'd put on [Phish] and say 'You're a good person Matt it's in there!'". That good person certainly manifested and led to some incredibly powerful and positive music.

'One Day' Fully Explained