Preston & Steve React to 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Nominees
In a more quiet, unassuming fashion the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has just released its full list of nominees for the 2026 induction ceremony. Perhaps taking a cue from our "Everything That Rocks" motto (perhaps too far for some) the hall has quite the eclectic selection on the ballot. They include:
- Billy Idol
- INXS
- Iron Maiden
- Jeff Buckley
- Joy Division/New Order
- Lauryn Hill
- Luther Vandross
- Mariah Carey
- Melissa Ethridge
- New Edition
- Oasis
- P!nk
- Phill Collins
- Sade
- Shakira
- The Black Crowes
- Wu-Tang Clan
With everything in life, people will always have their opinions. Debates on who should be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame from this class will be the forefront of the debate. There are some that even go further that ask: Is this even Rock & Roll? Best part you the fan can cast you vote for your favorite artist.
The Preston & Steve show gave some of their observations about the list. While everyone on the list certainly has their merits, there is only one shoe-in according to Preston. But which one is it?