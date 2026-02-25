Preston & Steve React to 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Nominees

ContestsMMR Rock Shop
In a more quiet, unassuming fashion the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has just released its full list of nominees for the 2026 induction ceremony. Perhaps taking a cue…

The Preston & Steve Show
Billy Idol attends the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

In a more quiet, unassuming fashion the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has just released its full list of nominees for the 2026 induction ceremony. Perhaps taking a cue from our "Everything That Rocks" motto (perhaps too far for some) the hall has quite the eclectic selection on the ballot. They include:

With everything in life, people will always have their opinions. Debates on who should be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame from this class will be the forefront of the debate. There are some that even go further that ask: Is this even Rock & Roll? Best part you the fan can cast you vote for your favorite artist.

The Preston & Steve show gave some of their observations about the list. While everyone on the list certainly has their merits, there is only one shoe-in according to Preston. But which one is it?

The Preston & Steve ShowAuthor
The Preston & Steve Show has been a cornerstone of Philly’s morning radio scene since 1998. Hosts Preston Elliot and Steve Morrison are joined by Casey Boy Foster, Nick McIlwain & Marisa Magnatta weekday morning from 6am – 10:30am-ish. Listen live via 93.3 WMMR or the MMR App, watch the daily YouTube Livestream and subscribe to The Preston & Steve Show full show podcast.
