ContestsMMR Rock Shop
LISTEN LIVE

Tomahawk to Reunite for First Tour Since 2013 With Melvins

Tomahawk will launch their first tour in 13 years, starting on July 18 in Nashville. The supergroup features Mike Patton of Faith No More, guitarist Duane Denison from the Jesus…

Laura Adkins
Split image of Mike Patton performing on the left and Buzz Osborne performing on the right.
Tim Mosenfelder via Getty Images / Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns via Getty Images

Tomahawk will launch their first tour in 13 years, starting on July 18 in Nashville. The supergroup features Mike Patton of Faith No More, guitarist Duane Denison from the Jesus Lizard, drummer John Stanier of Helmet and Battles, and bassist Trevor Dunn from Mr. Bungle. They'll play 21 shows across the United States through Aug. 15.

The Melvins will join as special guests on the A Huge Waste of Your Time and Money tour. These two groups last performed together in 2003 during the Geek Show trek.

"In the spirit of the Olympics, Team Tomahawk has decided to rise up and go for the gold once again," said Denison, according to Parade. "Also competing will be our cohorts, the Melvins."

Buzz Osborne of the Melvins shared his thoughts, as well. "This tour is a no-brainer. I can't wait. A Melvins/Tomahawk trek will be a stone groove," he said.

The group last hit the road in 2013 to support their album, Oddfellows, which reached No. 9 on Billboard's Top Independent Albums Chart and marked their best chart debut. They released Tonic Immobility in 2021 but never played the material live due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The band originated in 2001. They released their self-titled debut that year, then followed with Mit Gas in 2003 and Anonymous in 2007.

The four-piece Melvins lineup includes Osborne, Dale Crover, Steven McDonald from Redd Kross, and Coady Willis. Tickets will be available on Feb. 27 on the Ipecac Recordings website. Tour stops include Austin, Dallas, New Orleans, Atlanta, Washington D.C., Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Boston, Buffalo, Cleveland, Detroit, Chicago, Minneapolis, Denver, Salt Lake City, Portland, Seattle, San Francisco, and Los Angeles.

MelvinsTomahawk
Laura AdkinsWriter
Related Stories
(L-R) Taylor Lumley, Oshie Bichar, Kamron Bradbury, Caleb Shomo, and Brandon Mullins of Beartooth attend the 2015 Journeys AP Music Awards, Fueled by Monster Energy Drink at Quicken Loans Arena on July 22, 2015 in Cleveland, Ohio.
MusicBeartooth Drops New Track ‘Free’ Live at Tour Opener, Single Arrives February 27Dan Teodorescu
Drummer Jason Bonham, of Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Experience performing at The Pantages Theatre on November 23, 2010 in Hollywood, California.
MusicJason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening Announces 2026 North American Tour: 20 Shows Across Key RegionsDan Teodorescu
Billy Idol attends the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
MusicPreston & Steve React to 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame NomineesThe Preston & Steve Show
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect