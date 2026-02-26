All Things Starstruck with Emily Saliers

ContestsMMR Rock Shop
The Preston & Steve Show
Emily Saliers on Preston & Steve 2-25-26

For some time Marisa Magnatta has raved on air about the Lilith Fair documentary. It puts the spotlight the traveling concert tour from the late nineties which championed all female musical acts. One of those great acts was the Indigo Girls. It just so happens that one half of that group Emily Saliers stopped by The Preston & Steve Show.

Emily was in town to promote the new musical Starstruck for which she wrote the music for. It'll be playing at the Bucks County Playhouse until March 21st, 2026. She is incredibly passionate about the musical saying she'll be in attendance as many nights as she can. We could spend many days and nights chatting with Emily as she has so many stories.

Lilith, Joni & Galileo

With Emily Saliers right in our studios we had to ask what the Lilith Fair shows were like and about the documentary. She reveled on how much of an amazing experience that was and shared which artists they performed with that was most exciting. The Indigo Girls only agreed to do the documentary if it focused on the community.

The music community is certainly a special one. Everyone has their own personal musical heroes and some say "never meet your heroes". Not in the case of Emily Saliers who got to meet her idol: Joni Mitchell. She recalls a very famous friend bringing her to Joni's house and Joni even complimented Emily's music. This meant the world considering a 14 year old Emily wrote a letter to Joni Mitchell professing her love of her music and lyrics.

Preston also expressed his admiration of the Indigo Girl's music. He was particular interested in their hit song "Galileo". Emily shared some insights into the night out that was the genesis of that tune. She also surprised us by revealing the legendary rock singer who appears briefly at the end:

Emily Saliers Indigo Girls Starstruck
