Daniel Roebuck: Champion of Bethlehem

You always want to support your friends and their endeavors. So when friend of The Preston & Steve show Daniel Roebuck has a film coming out this weekend, you want to know more about it! He directed and stars in the upcoming film The Hail Mary which comes out this Friday, February 27th.

Filmed right here in the Delaware Valley, the movie is about a nun who convinces an angry loaner to coach the all-boys catholic football team to find redemption. You might be under the impression that the movie is a space epic starring Ryan Gosling. That would be Project Hail Mary coming out in late March. Daniel's solution to differentiate the two: he's going to have t-shirts made saying his in Hail Mary...no the other one!

Bethlehem Pride

Daniel Roebuck isn't shy about his upbringing in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. The town is the focal of many of his film project. This inspired Preston to ask about the Steel Stacks Daniel shared the history of keeping the "Eiffel Tower" of Bethlehem there. That stage is also where he was inducted into the Bethlehem Hall of Fame we learned as well.