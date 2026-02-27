Megadeth Scores First No. 1 Album With Self-Titled Farewell Release

Megadeth claimed the top spot on the U.S. album chart with its self-titled final release. The band pulled in 73,000 equivalent album units during the week ending Jan. 29. They also hit No. 1 in Australia and Austria and got top five positions in Finland, Sweden, Belgium, the U.K., Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, and New Zealand.

Bassist James LoMenzo told Metal Global that the band discovered the farewell concept three-quarters through production. Dave Mustaine called a meeting after recording wrapped. He told members about his decision then.

"After we finished the record was basically when Dave had this meeting with us and said, 'You know, guys, this is kind of where we're at right now. And maybe instead of going out with a whimper, maybe we go out with a big, giant victorious thing,'" said James LoMenzo.

The self-titled effort includes Dave Mustaine's version of "Ride The Lightning," the title track from the 1984 release for which he holds a co-writing credit following his 1983 departure from the band. His eyebrows went up when James LoMenzo heard about the plan.

"I was delighted. I was surprised. My eyebrows went up, but I was kind of delighted that he was gonna even go there," James LoMenzo said. "It seemed like if this is the last thing we're gonna do, then we should go out, end with a bang, but also kind of address the full history of this band."

Pure album sales made up 69,000 of the 73,000 units. The previous release, The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead! sold 48,000 equivalent units in its first week. That landed at No. 3.