Casey’s Breakfast Meltdown

Casey had such an admission that turned heads slightly. It involves what many consider to the most important meal of the day.

Having morning revelations during a morning radio show come hand in hand. Casey had such an admission that turned heads slightly. It involves what many consider to the most important meal of the day. He believes that breakfast is the most energy/time consuming meal of the day. Ok... Casey could you elaborate?

The crux of this theory revolves around pancakes. The iconic breakfast staple gets too cold for Casey by the time he finishes buttering and syruping them. The rest of the gang doesn't really see him eye to eye on this which leads to a passionate response. Many other breakfast questions where answered: What is a table pancake? How many pancakes are in a short stack and a full? Plus a new Casey-ism on why the bottom pancake is jealous of the top one:

Of course, this could be the spiritual sequel to the Casey Foster production "Unbutterable". It's about a man who has to learn to live with unbuttered waffles:

What started the entire train of thought was sharing that tomorrow, March 3rd, is National Pancake Day. IHOP continues their annual celebration by offering free short stacks at participating restaurants. This date is also important in MMR station lore as this is how former Pierre Robert producer Chris "Pancake" Ashcraft got his moniker.

As the story goes, Chris was interning in the music department when he heard Preston & Steve mention it was National Pancake Day and how they'd like to get some short stacks from IHOP. He took a detour in his commute and convinced a local IHOP manager to get him pancakes for the entire show. He was offered an internship with the morning show on the condition his name became "Pancake". And thus a legend was born.

The Preston & Steve Show has been a cornerstone of Philly’s morning radio scene since 1998. Hosts Preston Elliot and Steve Morrison are joined by Casey Boy Foster, Nick McIlwain & Marisa Magnatta weekday morning from 6am – 10:30am-ish. Listen live via 93.3 WMMR or the MMR App, watch the daily YouTube Livestream and subscribe to The Preston & Steve Show full show podcast.
