Casey’s Breakfast Meltdown

Having morning revelations during a morning radio show come hand in hand. Casey had such an admission that turned heads slightly. It involves what many consider to the most important meal of the day. He believes that breakfast is the most energy/time consuming meal of the day. Ok... Casey could you elaborate?

The crux of this theory revolves around pancakes. The iconic breakfast staple gets too cold for Casey by the time he finishes buttering and syruping them. The rest of the gang doesn't really see him eye to eye on this which leads to a passionate response. Many other breakfast questions where answered: What is a table pancake? How many pancakes are in a short stack and a full? Plus a new Casey-ism on why the bottom pancake is jealous of the top one:

Of course, this could be the spiritual sequel to the Casey Foster production "Unbutterable". It's about a man who has to learn to live with unbuttered waffles:

What started the entire train of thought was sharing that tomorrow, March 3rd, is National Pancake Day. IHOP continues their annual celebration by offering free short stacks at participating restaurants. This date is also important in MMR station lore as this is how former Pierre Robert producer Chris "Pancake" Ashcraft got his moniker.