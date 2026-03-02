Queens of the Stone Age Sets Spring 2026 Return With Five-Date Catacombs Tour

Queens of the Stone Age will resurrect the Catacombs tour for five U.S. shows this spring. Tickets are available on the band's website.

The tour will start on April 24 at Joshua Tree Retreat Center in Joshua Tree, California. This marks a homecoming for lead singer Joshua Homme, who grew up in the area surrounding this desert venue. The group will play on April 25 at Agua Caliente Rancho Mirage in Rancho Mirage, California. Then, they'll head north to Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall in Portland, Oregon, on April 27. Two more stops round out the run: The Paramount Theatre in Seattle on April 29 and Thunder Valley Casino Resort in Lincoln, California, on May 1. Libby Grace will open every night.

Each performance showcases reimagined versions of the group's songs. Pollstar described these concerts as "a one-of-a-kind undertaking," showcasing all-new musical arrangements of their catalog — meticulously crafted specifically for these shows.

The initial tour concluded in December after stops throughout North America and Europe.