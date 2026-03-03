ANTHRAX Previews New Material on Canadian Tour After 10-Year Album Gap

Anthrax has been playing a snippet of a new song during their Canadian tour with Megadeth and Exodus, Metal Addicts reports. Fans captured video from shows in Edmonton on February 21 and Saskatoon on February 24.

The New York thrash metal group will release its new studio album in May. Megaforce will handle the North American release while Nuclear Blast covers Europe. Ten years will have passed since For All Kings hit stores in 2016.

Bassist Frank Bello spilled the May release window during an interview with Long & McQuade's Dan Coniglio. "The record will come out in May. I'm very proud. It's so heavy," said Frank Bello to Long & McQuade. "Some parts are really hard to play — really hard to play, which I'm happy to say, 'cause I like the challenge of it all. Joey's [Belladonna, Anthrax singer] vocals — I don't understand how the guy could sing like that, but he still is killing it. And I'm very psyched."

Dave Grohl's Studio 606 in Northridge, California, hosted mixing sessions and some recording. Producer Jay Ruston worked on the album. This marks his third time working with ANTHRAX after For All Kings and 2011's Worship Music.

"If you like the last two records we've come out with and the past stuff, I think everybody's gonna be happy, 'cause as fans, we're very stoked," Frank Bello added. "And it's been a while, guys, so thank you for waiting. It's been 10 years [since the release of the last album]. So we made sure it's worthwhile."

The band filmed a music video for the first single in December. Scott Ian and bassist Dan Lilker founded the group in Queens, New York, on July 18, 1981. They've released 11 studio albums and had six GRAMMY nominations throughout the years.