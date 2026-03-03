Nikki Sixx’s Songwriting Legacy in Motley Crue

When it comes to hair metal, Mötley Crüe really take the cake for what that sound entailed in the 1980s. Not only was this band one of the first on the scene on the Sunset Strip, but they also evolved over the years and are still a touring powerhouse.

Guitarist Mick Mars and singer Vince Neil joined the band later.

To date, Mötley Crüe has sold more than 80 million album copies around the world, with 25 million of those being in the U.S. They're loved for catchy, party-happy songs such as "Girls, Girls, Girl," "Kickstart My Heart" and "Too Young to Fall in Love."

While Mötley Crüe's music is pure glam bliss, the band's wild lifestyle also made them kings of the hair metal movement in the '80s. As captured in their film "The Dirt," all of the members of the band have struggled with either alcoholism, addictions to drugs or problems with the law. Don't bring these guys home to mom and dad, ladies.

Nikki Sixx Largely Wrote Mötley Crüe's Music

While it's not common for a band's bass player to write that group's music, that was largely the case with Mötley Crüe. Nikki Sixx served as the main songwriter for the band's music, with other members also having a part of the songwriting credits. While other band members did contribute, that largely happened more in the 1990s, so Sixx, for example, has sole writing credits for "Too Young to Fall in Love," "Kickstart My Heart" and "Black Widow," as noted by the All Music Guide.

Even though Sixx wrote the majority of the band's music and lyrics, the music wasn't just about him. For example, Lee's relationship with Heather Locklear back in the 1980s and early 1990s actually inspired the song "Without You."

"That was a very simple idea for a song, which I had written a lyric about Heather Locklear and Tommy," Sixx told Rolling Stone in 2009. "They were coming over to my place all the time. I thought to myself one day, 'Without You,' coming from Tommy’s perspective, life would not be the same."

Lee and Locklear had already been married for three years when Dr. Feelgood dropped, and even though their marriage ended in 1994, Nikki Sixx said "it was a good relationship at that time. It was sort of a romantic moment. I apologize for that."

Sixx has even written for bands outside of the Crüe. For example, he wrote Alice Cooper's "Die For You," released in 1991, alongside Mars, Cooper and Jim Vallance.

So, songwriting is Sixx's legacy. He actually says he has no desire to be a lead vocalist, ever.