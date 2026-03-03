Songs That Give You Goosebumps Every Time
Music is quite a powerful thing. Songs can take you back to a certain time and place in your life. They can enhance or change you current mood in a few short moments. It can even cause a physical reaction in our bodies. Music's ability to give someone goosebumps turned out to be quite a hot topic on The Preston & Steve Show.
Certainly a passionate discussion when it's the only topic pulled in Stack-O-Topics. A fewer callers dove into the cinema side of things with scenes from the Rocky franchise. A very heartwarming moment came when on listener said hearing the Camp Out for Hunger broadcast and Pierre's final wrap up message will always hit home. But it was the musical moments that evoked the many collective goosebumps.
'His Eye Is on the Sparrow'
For Casey Boy, what brings on the feels comes from the movie Sister Act 2. A scene featuring the prominent voices of Lauryn Hill and Tonya Blount. They sit at a piano rehearsing the song His Eye Is on the Sparrow and when the harmony kicks in, Casey just melts. Even shows off his goosebumps to Preston live on the air.
Chris Cornell
Marisa's selection was tied to a concert memory. The show in question was seeing the late great Chris Cornell. This particular song transport her right back to the night she heard it and felt elevated above the crowd. It felt like it was just her and Chris in that moment. Which song from his discography was it? That question, and other goosebump making moments, in todays Stack-O-Topic (singular yes):