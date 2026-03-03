Songs That Give You Goosebumps Every Time

BOLOGNA, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 18: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been digitally enhanced.) Athletes prepare in the swim section during the IRONMAN Emilia Romagna on September 18, 2022 in Cervia, Italy. (Photo by Joosep Martinson/Getty Images for IRONMAN)

Music is quite a powerful thing. Songs can take you back to a certain time and place in your life. They can enhance or change you current mood in a few short moments. It can even cause a physical reaction in our bodies. Music's ability to give someone goosebumps turned out to be quite a hot topic on The Preston & Steve Show.

Certainly a passionate discussion when it's the only topic pulled in Stack-O-Topics. A fewer callers dove into the cinema side of things with scenes from the Rocky franchise. A very heartwarming moment came when on listener said hearing the Camp Out for Hunger broadcast and Pierre's final wrap up message will always hit home. But it was the musical moments that evoked the many collective goosebumps.

'His Eye Is on the Sparrow'

For Casey Boy, what brings on the feels comes from the movie Sister Act 2. A scene featuring the prominent voices of Lauryn Hill and Tonya Blount. They sit at a piano rehearsing the song His Eye Is on the Sparrow and when the harmony kicks in, Casey just melts. Even shows off his goosebumps to Preston live on the air.

Chris Cornell