5 New Dictionary Words We Learned on Preston & Steve

The Preston & Steve Show

About twice a year the folks at Dictionary.com add some brand new words to the dictionary. How do you define words being defined? According to Dictionary.com its all about how a lot of people use the same word, its staying power and its usefulness for the general public. Turns out some "words" are also phrases.

Its no surprise that words are essential for broadcasters. This sparked The Preston & Steve Show's intrigue on what actually made the cut for this addition of new dictionary words. Some are worthy of addition in the eyes of the show. Some turn some heads. A word that we completely made up should also be in contention. Let's rundown a few:

Smashburger

An addition that will certainly make the Connoisseur proud. For the uninitiated it's "a hamburger with a patty that is cooked by pressing it very thin onto a hot griddle or cooking surface". This style of hamburger as it turns out is the favorite of one Casey Boy. But he has some trouble making them to which he got some great tips.

Side Quest

One of the video game aficionados out there. This phrase is "a quest or objective ... that is related to but not directly part of the main storyline or objective". Steve isn't a huge fan of too many side quests in video games as it turns out. But in everyday life, a side quest could be interesting. An example would be searching for cardboard to make your sled for the Cardboard Classic.

Hypermobility

A new dictionary word that comes from the medical side of things. Defined as "greater than normal flexibility or range of motion in one or more joints". Marisa use to be a gymnast so doing splits randomly to showcase her hypermobility was common. Nowadays everyone agrees that they need to do more stretching just to be somewhat mobile.

Purple Squirrel

The real headscratcher of the list for sure. It describes "a hypothetical person sought by an employer, with the ideal combination of temperament, experience, and education for a particular job". Isn't that a unicorn? Perhaps this be just a squirrel who is a big fan of an certain Artist Formally Known As? Speaking of fanbases...

Swifties

This had to be the most notable of the the new dictionary words that have been added. This of course represents the "fan base of Taylor Swift". The pop superstar's fanbase as it turns out wasn't the only one to be added to the dictionary. The Beyhive, fans of Beyonce, has also made the cut as well. We felt that the dictionary was missing one notable fan base from its ledger...

Grobers

Cue "You raise me up"! We felt Josh Groban fans weren't fully represented and deserve to be amongst the ranks of Taylor and Beyonce. We decided to dub them "Grobers". As it turns out the fanbase already has a name. "Grobanite" is the most accurate descriptor of Josh Groban's fans. Grober just has a better ring to it we feel. You can decide and dive into a few more new dictionary words as well:

The Preston & Steve Show has been a cornerstone of Philly’s morning radio scene since 1998. Hosts Preston Elliot and Steve Morrison are joined by Casey Boy Foster, Nick McIlwain & Marisa Magnatta weekday morning from 6am – 10:30am-ish. Listen live via 93.3 WMMR or the MMR App, watch the daily YouTube Livestream and subscribe to The Preston & Steve Show full show podcast.
