FLASHBACK: Melissa Etheridge in the Morning with Pierre

The month of March has been declared Women's History Month. A celebration of the incredible contributions women have made in the course of human history. Rock & Roll is no exception to that as there are a plethora of incredible examples to celebrate. Throughout the course of the month, we'll flashback to some shining examples from the MMaRchives with Pierre Robert. We start with the undeniable talent of Melissa Etheridge.

The Kansas native has certainly made her mark on the music scene. From the millions of records sold to travelling the world to play live for fans of all walks of life. Most recently it was announced she is a nominee to be inducted into this years Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. We'd like to take you back to an early portion of her career when she sat down with our very own Pierre Robert.

"One of the best voices I've ever heard"

A direct quote from Pierre Robert when discussing the day Melissa Etheridge came in to the MMR studios for a conversation and performance. "And even more amazing was how early in the morning it was!". Pierre of course referencing the brief stint he did as the morning show host on WMMR. We all collectively thought it was a fever dream that the guy who was perpetually late would take that shift on. But it did indeed happen and had some amazing guests.

His guest that day noted how early it was too but she was so pleased to be there to chat with Pierre. Melissa Etheridge was in to promote her recently released 4th studio album Yes I Am. She talked about the incredible musicians who performed on the album. Most notably the wildly talented Waddy Wachtel on guitar who's performed with all the who's who's of rock musicians.

Performing live is what Melissa's true passion is as she tells Pierre. She discusses the concept behind the Melissa Etheridge Information Network (which is a early version of beating scalpers to concert tickets). The pair also take live phone calls from fans who want to ask their questions. Power of live and local radio! We continue that power and the women who are a part of it all month long:

LISTEN: Melissa Etheridge in studio with Pierre Robert 10/28/93