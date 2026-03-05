Celebrating Women Who Rock All Month on MMR

March is Women’s History Month, and here at 93.3 WMMR we’re celebrating the women who helped shape rock & roll and continue to push it forward today.

All month long, MMR will be spotlighting legendary female artists, powerful voices, and the trailblazers who showed us that rock isn’t just a boys’ club. From pioneers who changed the sound of the genre to modern rock stars dominating stages today, it’s a month dedicated to women who rock.

Listeners will hear the celebration all day long.

Every morning on The Preston & Steve Show, the crew will focus on a badass female rocker to help kick off the day. Whether it’s a classic anthem or a modern favorite, it’s a daily reminder of the impact women have had on rock music.

During the workday, Matt Cord will highlight a female artist or female fronted band in his first Workforce Block each day. It’s the perfect midday boost featuring the women who have brought unforgettable songs, voices, and performances to the rock world.

In the afternoon, Brent Porche will start each weekday’s Afternoon 12-Pack with a woman who rocks, adding even more powerful female energy to the mix as listeners power through the workday.

And during the evening hours, Jacky Bam Bam will shine a spotlight on the music of an incredible female rocker each weeknight, celebrating the voices and artists who have inspired generations of fans.

Of course, rock history is filled with unforgettable women. Throughout the month you’ll hear artists ranging from pioneers like Janis Joplin and Aretha Franklin, icons like Joan Jett and Debbie Harry, and modern rock leaders like Lzzy Hale and Amy Lee. Each of these female powerhouses helped define the genre, and their influence continues to inspire new artists and fans every day.

MMR will also dig into the archives to share legendary interviews from Pierre Robert with some of rock’s most iconic women, including Melissa Etheridge, Chrissie Hynde, Bonnie Raitt, and Dolly Parton.

And don’t miss a special celebration for International Women’s Day on March 8. Join WMMR for the Women Who Rock Block Party Weekend on Saturday and Sunday, March 7 and 8, featuring even more music from the incredible women who helped build rock and roll.

Radio Sara is curating an all female playlist for her show on Sunday, March 8th which is International Women's Day. From 3p - 7p she'll be digging out lots of surprises, sing-a-longs and bangers. Don't miss a minute.