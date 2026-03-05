Des Bishop: ‘Born Behind Enemy Lines’

ContestsMMR Rock Shop
Des Bishop certainly wears quite a few cultural hats. Born in London, raised in New York and Ireland. It certainly gives his comedy an interesting perspective. He’s going to share…

Des Bishop On The Preston & Steve Show 3-5-26

Des Bishop certainly wears quite a few cultural hats. Born in London, raised in New York and Ireland. It certainly gives his comedy an interesting perspective. He's going to share that perspective for the City of Brotherly Love at Helium Comedy Club this weekend. He checked in with The Preston & Steve Show before his shows and we got such a global insight.

He is one of those comics who does not just tell jokes. He lives them. From navigating life between America and Ireland to diving headfirst into different cultures, and sometimes entire language. He spent so much time learning Chinese so he could perform comedy in China. A bonus of that is finding out the massage parlors aren't actually making fun of those that don't speak the language.

He's also very proud of both his American and Irish cultures. When Casey asked how that can be if he was born in London, he simply says "We don't need to go into that I was born behind enemy lines". We also discussed his very talented wife fellow comedian Hannah Berner. Des admits he's hit the "jackpot" in more ways than one.

Des Bishop has that rare ability to go deep and keep it hilarious. One minute you are laughing at some absurd observation, the next you are nodding along because that is actually kind of profound. Fits right in with The Preston & Steve Show:

