Sammy Hagar Says He Would Join Project to Finish Unreleased Eddie Van Halen Tracks

Sammy Hagar told USA Today he'd jump at the chance to work on unfinished tracks created by Eddie Van Halen, but Alex Van Halen needs to call him first. The drummer has been collaborating with Steve Lukather and Wolfgang Van Halen, trying to complete enough material for one last album.

"I would love to write a song with Eddie again," Hagar said to USA TODAY. The former lead vocalist thinks splitting vocals between him and David Lee Roth would be "a dream come true" for fans.

Alex Van Halen hasn't contacted Hagar about this. "(Alex Van Halen) has the right to do anything he wants with his brother's stuff, but it's really a shame," Hagar said.

The guitarist died in 2020 from cancer. He started the band in the 1970s with his brother on drums and Roth on vocals.

Alex Van Halen first shared some unheard music from his brother in the audiobook of his memoir Brothers back in October 2024. He told American Songwriter that drums, guitar, and bass were already laid down on these tracks. Wolfgang Van Halen recorded the bass parts.

Alex Van Halen told Brazilian YouTube channel Kazagastão he wanted Paul Rodgers to sing. Rodgers fronted Free, Bad Company, and Queen after Freddie Mercury passed away. "But he can't do it anymore," Alex Van Halen said.

Hagar sang lead from 1985 through 1996 after Roth walked away. He returned once more in 2004. Alex Van Halen's memoir stops at 1984. It doesn't touch the years following Roth's exit in 1985. "For me, the spirit of the band ended in 1984," he said to USA TODAY in 2024.