Ticketmaster Enhances Ticket Designs, Security, and Protections

Ticketmaster is upgrading its systems to deliver a better, more secure mobile ticket experience. The ticketing company is introducing new designs and security features to protect fans from fraud. The new updates will ensure better interaction at events, fewer fraudulent activities, and an overall better ticketing experience.

The new and enhanced mobile ticket design will incorporate new security elements and simplified navigation for customers. Some of the features include animated elements, barcode updates, screenshot prevention, and simplified in-app navigation.

“Tickets carry real value, which is why we tell fans to treat their Ticketmaster account with the same level of care and security as their bank account,” said Saumil Mehta, Global President of Ticketmaster, in a press release. “To protect that value, we’re continually enhancing our ticket safeguards, making them easier to verify and harder to duplicate.”

Ticketmaster hopes to be able to use both design and security features to help fans know that they are receiving legitimate tickets. Customers will be able to notice the unique designs immediately to eliminate the possibilities of fraudulent activity.