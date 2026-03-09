Megadeth Bassist Leaves Door Open for New Music After Farewell Tour

Megadeth bassist James LoMenzo said the band hasn't ruled out making new music after their self-titled album and farewell tour this year. His comments came during an interview with Loud And Proud Italy.

"There's no law that says we can't make music as we're making music," LoMenzo said. "The great bands, the classic bands that we love would go on the road, get a studio, record something, and eventually they'd have enough for half an album or so. That's entirely possible."

Frontman Dave Mustaine wants the farewell to be genuine, and not just a marketing tactic. "And Dave is adamant about this," LoMenzo explained. "We're not doing this to cash in or cash out. We're doing this to be sincere and to really bring the legacy to its closure."

LoMenzo mentioned that past "last tours" by acts like The Who, Kiss, and Mötley Crüe shaped how they approached this decision. Naming the record Megadeth reflected this commitment. "For that reason, calling the album Megadeth was the logical title," he added. "The culmination of the whole thing."

The thrash metal pioneers started in 1983 and became one of the "Big Four" of metal alongside Metallica, Slayer, and Anthrax. They've released 16 studio albums and sold over 50 million records worldwide.