ContestsMMR Rock Shop
LISTEN LIVE

Megadeth Bassist Leaves Door Open for New Music After Farewell Tour

Megadeth bassist James LoMenzo said the band hasn’t ruled out making new music after their self-titled album and farewell tour this year. His comments came during an interview with Loud…

Dan Teodorescu
Musicians Glen Drover (L), Dave Mustaine, Shawn Drover and James Lomenzo pose at a video shoot for Megadeth for the song "A Tout Le Monde (Set Me Free)" on March 8, 2007 in Los Angeles, California.
Kevin Winter via Getty Images

Megadeth bassist James LoMenzo said the band hasn't ruled out making new music after their self-titled album and farewell tour this year. His comments came during an interview with Loud And Proud Italy.

"There's no law that says we can't make music as we're making music," LoMenzo said. "The great bands, the classic bands that we love would go on the road, get a studio, record something, and eventually they'd have enough for half an album or so. That's entirely possible."

Frontman Dave Mustaine wants the farewell to be genuine, and not just a marketing tactic. "And Dave is adamant about this," LoMenzo explained. "We're not doing this to cash in or cash out. We're doing this to be sincere and to really bring the legacy to its closure."

LoMenzo mentioned that past "last tours" by acts like The Who, Kiss, and Mötley Crüe shaped how they approached this decision. Naming the record Megadeth reflected this commitment. "For that reason, calling the album Megadeth was the logical title," he added. "The culmination of the whole thing."

The thrash metal pioneers started in 1983 and became one of the "Big Four" of metal alongside Metallica, Slayer, and Anthrax. They've released 16 studio albums and sold over 50 million records worldwide.

Megadeth's farewell tour will continue this year with stretches across South and North America, Europe, and Australia. All tour dates and ticket links are available on the band's official website.

James LoMenzoMegadeth
Dan TeodorescuWriter
Related Stories
A split image of Paul Rodgers on the left and Geezer Butler on the right.
MusicButler and Rodgers Honored at Palm Springs Awards Show for Arts CharityLaura Adkins
Our Lady Peace band photo
MusicOur Lady Peace Reflects on 30+ Years, New Music, Tour Dates, and a One‑of‑a‑Kind DocumentaryMarkus Goldman
Zakk Wylde performs tribute for Ozzy Osbourne on stage during The BRIT Awards 2026 at Co-op Live on February 28, 2026 in Manchester, England.
MusicZakk Wylde Pens Tribute Song for Late Ozzy Osbourne on Upcoming AlbumLaura Adkins
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect