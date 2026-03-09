Our Lady Peace Reflects on 30+ Years, New Music, Tour Dates, and a One‑of‑a‑Kind Documentary

It’s not every day that a band with more than three decades of history picks up the phone to chat about where they’ve been and where they’re headed next. But that’s exactly what happened when Raine Maida, lead vocalist and founding member of Our Lady Peace, called into the WMMR studios to talk with Markus. What followed was a conversation spanning the band’s beginnings in 1995, their evolution through ten studio albums, brand‑new songs, early demos, a special kind of music documentary, and even the role of AI in their ongoing Spiritual Machines universe.

For longtime fans—and plenty of new ones—this is an exciting moment to revisit OLP’s legacy and look ahead to what’s next.

A Lineup Built on Chemistry and Evolution

One of the reasons Our Lady Peace continues to thrive is its steady, well‑defined lineup. Today’s roster blends founding roots with longtime collaborators:

Raine Maida – Lead vocals, rhythm guitar, acoustic guitar (1992)

Duncan Coutts – Bass, backing vocals (1995)

Steve Mazur – Lead guitar, keyboards, backing vocals (2002)

Jason Pierce – Drums, percussion (2014)

Each member brings continuity, musicianship, and a deeply collaborative energy that has shaped the band’s modern sound.

New Music That Honors the Past While Moving Forward

Even after ten studio albums, the band shows no signs of slowing down. In the past two years alone, Our Lady Peace has released three new songs:

“Sound The Alarm” (2024)

“I Wanna Be Your Drug” (2025)

“No Angels in This Town” (2025)

Two of these—Sound The Alarm and I Wanna Be Your Drug—are now part of the band’s live set, giving fans a blend of nostalgia and fresh material. For a group with such a rich back catalog, this mix of old and new keeps their shows both familiar and surprising.

On Tour with The Verve Pipe

The band is currently on the road for their Our Lady Peace With The Vervepipe Tour, which kicked off March 5th in Chicago. The run continues through Saturday, April 4th in McKee Rocks, PA. And for fans out west, good news: West Coast dates will be announced soon.

This tour marks another chapter in the band’s dynamic live presence, offering audiences a chance to hear classic favorites alongside their latest releases.

A Documentary Told Through the Eyes of a Superfan

Perhaps the most fascinating project on the horizon is a unique documentary—one not told from the band’s perspective, but through the experience of an American fan who has seen Our Lady Peace over 100 times, including shows overseas and across Canada.

This lens gives the film a personal, emotional depth rarely seen in traditional music documentaries. More details are coming soon, but it already promises to be a standout piece in the band’s storytelling legacy.

Where to Find Everything OLP

Whether you want music, tour updates, or news about the upcoming documentary, all things Our Lady Peace can be found at ourladypeace.com.