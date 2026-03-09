Vote For ‘Peepierre Robert’: A Peeps Tribute

The variety of tributes to Pierre Robert since his passing has been nothing short of extraordinary. Numerous rock and roll legends posting and calling with their memories. Billboards and venues changing their marquees to celebrate him. And of course the Pierre Robert: A Show of Life tribute concert at the Fillmore last December. A sweet unique Peeps tribute can now be added to the list.

A Preston & Steve Show loyal K-pop listener by the name of Mel shared that she has created a Peeps diorama paying tribute to the great Pierre Robert. It's for Peddler's Village 7th annual Peeps in the Village event starting today. There is a best in show which is crowned by popular vote. Which means YOU can help Mel and Pierre make it to the top.

Mel certainly let her creative freak flag fly! The many different Peeps include Pierre Robert interviewing Ozzy Osbourne while a crowd watches "The Peepful Dead". Pierre's legendary VW microbus Minerva can be seen in the background. The good Peep citizens are also encourage to donate to Preston & Steve's Camp Out For Hunger with a donation bin by the stage.

Let's get Mel's tribute to our beloved Pierre Robert to the top spot. We always want to support the MMR Family. Peddler's Village has opened voting on their mobile app (the link above will get you where you need to be). You'll be able to cast your votes until March 30th. You can also see these amazing Peep creations through April 12th

March 9-15

Monday – Thursday: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Friday – Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

March 16 – April 12

Monday – Thursday: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Friday – Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Sunday: 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.