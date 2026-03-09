ContestsMMR Rock Shop
LISTEN LIVE

Vote For ‘Peepierre Robert’: A Peeps Tribute

The variety of tributes to Pierre Robert since his passing has been nothing short of extraordinary. Numerous rock and roll legends posting and calling with their memories. Billboards and venues…

The Preston & Steve Show
Pierre Robert Peep Tribute

The variety of tributes to Pierre Robert since his passing has been nothing short of extraordinary. Numerous rock and roll legends posting and calling with their memories. Billboards and venues changing their marquees to celebrate him. And of course the Pierre Robert: A Show of Life tribute concert at the Fillmore last December. A sweet unique Peeps tribute can now be added to the list.

VOTE for 'Peepierre Robert' Peeps Tribute

A Preston & Steve Show loyal K-pop listener by the name of Mel shared that she has created a Peeps diorama paying tribute to the great Pierre Robert. It's for Peddler's Village 7th annual Peeps in the Village event starting today. There is a best in show which is crowned by popular vote. Which means YOU can help Mel and Pierre make it to the top.

Pierre Robert Peep Tribute

Mel certainly let her creative freak flag fly! The many different Peeps include Pierre Robert interviewing Ozzy Osbourne while a crowd watches "The Peepful Dead". Pierre's legendary VW microbus Minerva can be seen in the background. The good Peep citizens are also encourage to donate to Preston & Steve's Camp Out For Hunger with a donation bin by the stage.

Let's get Mel's tribute to our beloved Pierre Robert to the top spot. We always want to support the MMR Family. Peddler's Village has opened voting on their mobile app (the link above will get you where you need to be). You'll be able to cast your votes until March 30th. You can also see these amazing Peep creations through April 12th

March 9-15
Monday – Thursday: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Friday – Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Sunday: 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

March 16 – April 12
Monday – Thursday: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Friday – Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Sunday: 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Easter Sunday (April 5): Closed

VOTE for 'Peepierre Robert' Peeps Tribute

Peddler's VillagePeepsPierre Robert
The Preston & Steve ShowAuthor
The Preston & Steve Show has been a cornerstone of Philly’s morning radio scene since 1998. Hosts Preston Elliot and Steve Morrison are joined by Casey Boy Foster, Nick McIlwain & Marisa Magnatta weekday morning from 6am – 10:30am-ish. Listen live via 93.3 WMMR or the MMR App, watch the daily YouTube Livestream and subscribe to The Preston & Steve Show full show podcast.
Related Stories
P&S Cardboard Classic 2026
Preston & SteveWatch The Preston & Steve Show Live FromThe Preston & Steve Show
Des Bishop On The Preston & Steve Show 3-5-26
EntertainmentDes Bishop: ‘Born Behind Enemy Lines’The Preston & Steve Show
WMMR Women Who Rock 2026
MusicCelebrating Women Who Rock All Month on MMRThe Preston & Steve Show
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect