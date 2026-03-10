‘Bring Out The Gimp’: Flashback to Preston & Steve Conversation with Stephen Hibbert

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 18: Signage is seen during the Opening Night Gala and 30th Anniversary Screening of “Pulp Fiction” during the 2024 TCM Classic Film Festival at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 18, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for TCM)

Fans of The Preston & Steve Show know that some interviews become instant classics. One of those moments came in 2019 when the show spoke with actor Stephen Hibbert, best known to movie fans as the unforgettable Gimp from Pulp Fiction.

Hibbert, who passed away this week, joined the show for a funny and revealing conversation about how he landed one of the strangest and most memorable roles in film history. The interview gave listeners a rare look at the man behind the mask and his long friendship with director Quentin Tarantino.

Hibbert told Preston and Steve that his connection to Tarantino dated back years before Pulp Fiction. At the time, Tarantino was a fan of the famous Los Angeles improv troupe The Groundlings, where Hibbert performed. The two bonded over movies and even went to see films together. When Tarantino finished writing the script for Pulp Fiction, Hibbert said it was a true page turner.

Eventually Tarantino invited him to read for the mysterious character known simply as The Gimp.

The role would become one of the film’s most talked about moments. Hibbert joked with the show about why the character never speaks, imagining that the character probably had his tongue cut out. He also revealed that Tarantino had a specific look in mind. Hibbert wore a fat suit under the costume because the director wanted the character to appear pudgy.

Despite how iconic the character became, Hibbert said he did not keep any props from the film. The costumes were rented and had to be returned after filming.

When Pulp Fiction premiered, Hibbert quickly realized how big the film had become. After opening weekend he returned home to find about 30 messages on his answering machine from fans who had somehow tracked down his phone number and wanted to talk about The Gimp.

His career included other film appearances as well, including a small role in National Treasure: Book of Secrets. During the interview he also mentioned running a Facebook page called The Real Gimp where fans of the film could connect.

The conversation wandered into plenty of other fun territory. Hibbert talked about his friendship with Tarantino, noting that they had not spoken in years. He also laughed about how some people had strong reactions to the film. Kathy Romano admitted she actually walked out of the theater the first time she saw Pulp Fiction.

Hibbert shared what life looked like for him years after the movie’s release. He said he was semi retired from writing, working at a theater in Denver and also part time at Trader Joe’s. His kids, he added, thought it was pretty cool that he had an action figure based on his character.

The interview also featured some classic Preston and Steve moments, including Preston Elliott jokingly writing down “Fraudulent Gimps” as a potential band name. The conversation even touched on the surf rock track Comanche by The Revels, which is featured during the memorable basement scene in Pulp Fiction.