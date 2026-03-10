ContestsMMR Rock Shop
Preston & Steve’s Monday Morning Recap of Cardboard Classic 2026

“It may have been one of the best ones yet”. The words of Preston Elliot to describe the 2026 Cardboard Classic. And you know what…he’s absolutely right! The creativity of…

The Preston & Steve Show
P&S Cardboard Classic Recap

"It may have been one of the best ones yet". The words of Preston Elliot to describe the 2026 Cardboard Classic. And you know what...he's absolutely right! The creativity of The Preston & Steve Show listening audience is just astounding. It truly is quite the brother/sisterhood of builders. And if you couldn't make it to Montage Mountain this year, don't you worry our recap video will be up soon you don't want to miss it.

We dove into our initial thoughts and impressions of this year's Cardboard Classic during the Monday show today. We were all so enamored with the sleds that ranged from a Back to the Future DeLorean to Gremlins and even a hybrid Aliens/Super Mario xenomorph. And of course so many remarkable tributes to out late, great Pierre Robert:

Everyone's a winner...

While there is a competition aspect to this event, you'll hear many sled builders and participants say that's not what its about. Its about the experience and friendships you make along the way. We, The Preston & Steve Show and WMMR want to thank everyone that participated and attended this years Cardboard Classic.

Here's the full rundown of the sleds and captains that were represented. You'll see all their creativity, successes and (for some) failures in our recap video soon.

#CaptainSled Name
1Gary McGeeverWMMR Express: Fast toboggan style
2Shane RosePleasure Seeker: a legend before it is even built
3Noah RobbinsSchwarbomber Redux: The Schwarbomber runs it back with a full redesign of the icon speed sled
4Kevin DevlinRudolph: Yukon Cornelius on a Rudolph sled
5Torrey RoseThe Sheepherder: very cool, very fast, and a previous winner
6Nicholas CarapucciSpeed Demon: The greatest/fastest cardboard sled known to man
7Mark DziakMidlife Kriziz: Rocket shape with Steve Buscemi “Music Band” shirt style lettering
8Max GoettnerThe Wizard Sleeve: cool colors, sharp design, and FAST
9Alexander QuigleyThe Quiggler: Fast with steering so I don't hit the sidewalls
10Keith KearneyMontage Mountain Ski Team toboggan
11James Joyce
12Joel ItalianAMERICAN ÄCE: Sleak streak long and neat
13Robert FillerWhite Lightning: year of new beginnings
14Kelly WilsonThe Flying Penis: fast sled with a tip
15Bryan BullockThe Junk Drawer: a fast junk drawer
16Michael KarrosSilver Bullet One: Coors Light beer sled
17Bill MeehlHappy Meehl: Fastest sled
18Brian GountisCyber Beast: futuristic exoskeletal cardboard construction
19Justin DeelstraEeewww Finger Banging: Toboggan style sled
20George VolzDo Sometin’ While Your Doin’ Nothin’: old school toboggan
21Matthew AlfanoSLEDWARD SNOWDEN: all about speed and a pun
22Thomas EnglishThe Mauve Avenger 6__7: Fastest sled in PA
23Lauren LammyFURTHER: You're either on the bus or off the bus
24Dave ThompsonFire And Rescue Team (F.A.R.T.): 1929 fire truck replica
25Jacob AlbanoSkewed Up!: giant skrewball cocktail
26Marcella RivenburgAqua Net Avalanche: 1980s boom box
27Travis TothSHREK Truck: giant Shrek monster truck
28Miguel ReyesPacifico Six Pack
29Mike JavorkaMinerva
30Melissa RobbinsRobbins6: Toy Story
31John RaughleyThe Monkeys: banana boat theme
32Blair AlegantWashington Crossing the Delaware cardboard boat
33Leah YzziPhilly Grinch Christmas
34Steven CaseBlizzard One: Star Wars Hoth theme
35Levi ConklinUSS Archbald submarine
36Breanna BreslinPhilly Food & Sports
37Owen MilehamIt’s Giving Gotham: Batmobile
38Clint BrownCollin The Destroyer: Viking ship
39Brian HuberThe Violin: giant working cardboard violin
40Ryan MaugerDeath to 2025 / Cheers to 2026
41Richard WilliamsSleazy Riders: Easy Rider theme
42George McCulley JrTruck sled: produce delivery truck
43Michelle CorbiJunkyard Barbie Boobie Jam
44Brian CarlileTeam Triple Derka
45David Ivey IIPiranhaMorph
46Bob HuestonTeam Screwball: giant screwball whiskey bottle
47Nicole PopekEverything’s Fine
48Patrick CarrChristopher Lloyd Can Flux My Capacitor
49Eric HammelTime Travel Tunnel 1968–2026
50John HannonCologuard Express
51Helene PolinLadies of the 80’s
52Brendan WhitePacifico Express train
53Jennifer CargoBearly in Control: Care Bear cloud car
54Sara TrapperFraternal Order of Eagles 314
55Michael MahanThe Most Flexible Flyer
56Richard WagnerSkrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey bottle
57Steve WilsonThe Flying Saucer
58Zoe PoppertChicken Jockey (Minecraft)
59Jeffrey VanGordenPickle, Pepper, Potato, and a Pea
60Sammy VileGremlins
61Ed WeaverBlast into a Career at Job Corps
62Rich MatkowskiCousin Eddie’s RV
63Bob HavensGood Citizens Park tribute to Pierre Robert
64Blair BeardBeard 14th X toboggan
65Joe ArenaFreedom League USA pool table
66Ryan NewbertDune Sandworm
67Peter LorangSuper Bowl 60 halftime show
68Jonathan OlivetoBurke Stone Supply Bob Cats
69Lisa AbersoldBeach Bum Bonfire
70Chrissy SchleichSwamp Ass Gator Tours
71Ryan ChaceEcto-610 Ghostbusters car
72Chris JonesFun Ride
73Nathan RaganTop Shelf Toboggan
74Rachel Schor80’s Theme Boombox
75Jacob CameronBobSled: Grateful Dead
76Kristen ComoseTyrannosaurus Wreck
77David ScarsellettiBumper Cars
78Brian DiOrioRighty
79Jeff TaylorBare Necessities Blizzard
80Kimberley DyerSmurfit Westrock Crazy Train
81Joe MahonBarrel Full of Monkeys
82Theresa IrizarryChiquita Cruiser
83Clare KwamiCrazy Train
84Allison VanNoordRotisserie and Regrets
85Aaron ZarychtaGunter
86Patty PeasePease in a Pod
87Steven WhitePastor Salt
88Tricia FratarcangeliHospey
89George VolzHat Trick
90Chris JonesGood Citizen
91Jack BenderSkrewball Spartans
92Paul DeGennaroStrong Island
93Frank HarpsterThe Cart: Regular Show golf cart
94Bill FeeleyNobody Nose 2.0
The Preston & Steve Show has been a cornerstone of Philly’s morning radio scene since 1998. Hosts Preston Elliot and Steve Morrison are joined by Casey Boy Foster, Nick McIlwain & Marisa Magnatta weekday morning from 6am – 10:30am-ish. Listen live via 93.3 WMMR or the MMR App, watch the daily YouTube Livestream and subscribe to The Preston & Steve Show full show podcast.
Beasly Media Group, LLC
