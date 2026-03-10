Preston & Steve’s Monday Morning Recap of Cardboard Classic 2026
“It may have been one of the best ones yet”. The words of Preston Elliot to describe the 2026 Cardboard Classic. And you know what…he’s absolutely right! The creativity of…
"It may have been one of the best ones yet". The words of Preston Elliot to describe the 2026 Cardboard Classic. And you know what...he's absolutely right! The creativity of The Preston & Steve Show listening audience is just astounding. It truly is quite the brother/sisterhood of builders. And if you couldn't make it to Montage Mountain this year, don't you worry our recap video will be up soon you don't want to miss it.
We dove into our initial thoughts and impressions of this year's Cardboard Classic during the Monday show today. We were all so enamored with the sleds that ranged from a Back to the Future DeLorean to Gremlins and even a hybrid Aliens/Super Mario xenomorph. And of course so many remarkable tributes to out late, great Pierre Robert:
Everyone's a winner...
While there is a competition aspect to this event, you'll hear many sled builders and participants say that's not what its about. Its about the experience and friendships you make along the way. We, The Preston & Steve Show and WMMR want to thank everyone that participated and attended this years Cardboard Classic.
Here's the full rundown of the sleds and captains that were represented. You'll see all their creativity, successes and (for some) failures in our recap video soon.
|#
|Captain
|Sled Name
|1
|Gary McGeever
|WMMR Express: Fast toboggan style
|2
|Shane Rose
|Pleasure Seeker: a legend before it is even built
|3
|Noah Robbins
|Schwarbomber Redux: The Schwarbomber runs it back with a full redesign of the icon speed sled
|4
|Kevin Devlin
|Rudolph: Yukon Cornelius on a Rudolph sled
|5
|Torrey Rose
|The Sheepherder: very cool, very fast, and a previous winner
|6
|Nicholas Carapucci
|Speed Demon: The greatest/fastest cardboard sled known to man
|7
|Mark Dziak
|Midlife Kriziz: Rocket shape with Steve Buscemi “Music Band” shirt style lettering
|8
|Max Goettner
|The Wizard Sleeve: cool colors, sharp design, and FAST
|9
|Alexander Quigley
|The Quiggler: Fast with steering so I don't hit the sidewalls
|10
|Keith Kearney
|Montage Mountain Ski Team toboggan
|11
|James Joyce
|12
|Joel Italian
|AMERICAN ÄCE: Sleak streak long and neat
|13
|Robert Filler
|White Lightning: year of new beginnings
|14
|Kelly Wilson
|The Flying Penis: fast sled with a tip
|15
|Bryan Bullock
|The Junk Drawer: a fast junk drawer
|16
|Michael Karros
|Silver Bullet One: Coors Light beer sled
|17
|Bill Meehl
|Happy Meehl: Fastest sled
|18
|Brian Gountis
|Cyber Beast: futuristic exoskeletal cardboard construction
|19
|Justin Deelstra
|Eeewww Finger Banging: Toboggan style sled
|20
|George Volz
|Do Sometin’ While Your Doin’ Nothin’: old school toboggan
|21
|Matthew Alfano
|SLEDWARD SNOWDEN: all about speed and a pun
|22
|Thomas English
|The Mauve Avenger 6__7: Fastest sled in PA
|23
|Lauren Lammy
|FURTHER: You're either on the bus or off the bus
|24
|Dave Thompson
|Fire And Rescue Team (F.A.R.T.): 1929 fire truck replica
|25
|Jacob Albano
|Skewed Up!: giant skrewball cocktail
|26
|Marcella Rivenburg
|Aqua Net Avalanche: 1980s boom box
|27
|Travis Toth
|SHREK Truck: giant Shrek monster truck
|28
|Miguel Reyes
|Pacifico Six Pack
|29
|Mike Javorka
|Minerva
|30
|Melissa Robbins
|Robbins6: Toy Story
|31
|John Raughley
|The Monkeys: banana boat theme
|32
|Blair Alegant
|Washington Crossing the Delaware cardboard boat
|33
|Leah Yzzi
|Philly Grinch Christmas
|34
|Steven Case
|Blizzard One: Star Wars Hoth theme
|35
|Levi Conklin
|USS Archbald submarine
|36
|Breanna Breslin
|Philly Food & Sports
|37
|Owen Mileham
|It’s Giving Gotham: Batmobile
|38
|Clint Brown
|Collin The Destroyer: Viking ship
|39
|Brian Huber
|The Violin: giant working cardboard violin
|40
|Ryan Mauger
|Death to 2025 / Cheers to 2026
|41
|Richard Williams
|Sleazy Riders: Easy Rider theme
|42
|George McCulley Jr
|Truck sled: produce delivery truck
|43
|Michelle Corbi
|Junkyard Barbie Boobie Jam
|44
|Brian Carlile
|Team Triple Derka
|45
|David Ivey II
|PiranhaMorph
|46
|Bob Hueston
|Team Screwball: giant screwball whiskey bottle
|47
|Nicole Popek
|Everything’s Fine
|48
|Patrick Carr
|Christopher Lloyd Can Flux My Capacitor
|49
|Eric Hammel
|Time Travel Tunnel 1968–2026
|50
|John Hannon
|Cologuard Express
|51
|Helene Polin
|Ladies of the 80’s
|52
|Brendan White
|Pacifico Express train
|53
|Jennifer Cargo
|Bearly in Control: Care Bear cloud car
|54
|Sara Trapper
|Fraternal Order of Eagles 314
|55
|Michael Mahan
|The Most Flexible Flyer
|56
|Richard Wagner
|Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey bottle
|57
|Steve Wilson
|The Flying Saucer
|58
|Zoe Poppert
|Chicken Jockey (Minecraft)
|59
|Jeffrey VanGorden
|Pickle, Pepper, Potato, and a Pea
|60
|Sammy Vile
|Gremlins
|61
|Ed Weaver
|Blast into a Career at Job Corps
|62
|Rich Matkowski
|Cousin Eddie’s RV
|63
|Bob Havens
|Good Citizens Park tribute to Pierre Robert
|64
|Blair Beard
|Beard 14th X toboggan
|65
|Joe Arena
|Freedom League USA pool table
|66
|Ryan Newbert
|Dune Sandworm
|67
|Peter Lorang
|Super Bowl 60 halftime show
|68
|Jonathan Oliveto
|Burke Stone Supply Bob Cats
|69
|Lisa Abersold
|Beach Bum Bonfire
|70
|Chrissy Schleich
|Swamp Ass Gator Tours
|71
|Ryan Chace
|Ecto-610 Ghostbusters car
|72
|Chris Jones
|Fun Ride
|73
|Nathan Ragan
|Top Shelf Toboggan
|74
|Rachel Schor
|80’s Theme Boombox
|75
|Jacob Cameron
|BobSled: Grateful Dead
|76
|Kristen Comose
|Tyrannosaurus Wreck
|77
|David Scarselletti
|Bumper Cars
|78
|Brian DiOrio
|Righty
|79
|Jeff Taylor
|Bare Necessities Blizzard
|80
|Kimberley Dyer
|Smurfit Westrock Crazy Train
|81
|Joe Mahon
|Barrel Full of Monkeys
|82
|Theresa Irizarry
|Chiquita Cruiser
|83
|Clare Kwami
|Crazy Train
|84
|Allison VanNoord
|Rotisserie and Regrets
|85
|Aaron Zarychta
|Gunter
|86
|Patty Pease
|Pease in a Pod
|87
|Steven White
|Pastor Salt
|88
|Tricia Fratarcangeli
|Hospey
|89
|George Volz
|Hat Trick
|90
|Chris Jones
|Good Citizen
|91
|Jack Bender
|Skrewball Spartans
|92
|Paul DeGennaro
|Strong Island
|93
|Frank Harpster
|The Cart: Regular Show golf cart
|94
|Bill Feeley
|Nobody Nose 2.0