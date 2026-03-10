Preston & Steve’s Monday Morning Recap of Cardboard Classic 2026

"It may have been one of the best ones yet". The words of Preston Elliot to describe the 2026 Cardboard Classic. And you know what...he's absolutely right! The creativity of The Preston & Steve Show listening audience is just astounding. It truly is quite the brother/sisterhood of builders. And if you couldn't make it to Montage Mountain this year, don't you worry our recap video will be up soon you don't want to miss it.

We dove into our initial thoughts and impressions of this year's Cardboard Classic during the Monday show today. We were all so enamored with the sleds that ranged from a Back to the Future DeLorean to Gremlins and even a hybrid Aliens/Super Mario xenomorph. And of course so many remarkable tributes to out late, great Pierre Robert:

Everyone's a winner...

While there is a competition aspect to this event, you'll hear many sled builders and participants say that's not what its about. Its about the experience and friendships you make along the way. We, The Preston & Steve Show and WMMR want to thank everyone that participated and attended this years Cardboard Classic.

Here's the full rundown of the sleds and captains that were represented. You'll see all their creativity, successes and (for some) failures in our recap video soon.