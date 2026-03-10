The Heart of Evanescence with Amy Lee & Pierre Robert

The month of March has been declared Women's History Month. A celebration of the incredible contributions women have made in the course of human history. Rock & Roll is no exception to that as there are a plethora of incredible examples to celebrate. Throughout the course of the month, we'll flashback to some shining examples from the MMaRchives with Pierre Robert.

This time we center on the powerful vocals and persona that is Amy Lee of Evanescence. The MMRBQ alums exploded onto the scene in 2003 with their debut record Fallen. From their nu-metal tinged "Bring Me To Life" to the emotionally haunting ballad "My Immortal", Amy certainly proved her incredible range.

Pierre Robert had a chance to speak with Amy Lee back in July of 2012. She was promoting the then upcoming "Carnival of Madness" tour along with fellow female fronted act Halestorm. Amy was vey excited to share the stage with them and even hinted at a potential duet opportunity.

Ever the curious mind, Pierre asked Amy Lee how her classical piano training led to her love of rock & roll. She was first inspired by the film Amadeus to become a piano virtuoso. Then during her formative years she discovered pop acts like Michael Jackson and Paula Abdul. What really sealed the deal was discovering the grunge scene with Soundgarden and Nirvana making a lasting impact. In short, to quote Pierre, "It's all Rock & Roll".