Lamb of God’s Blythe on New Album and the Power of Music for Change

Lamb of God will release their twelfth studio album, Into Oblivion, on March 13. The Richmond, Virginia, metal band recorded vocals at Total Access in Redondo Beach, where bands like…

Dan Teodorescu
Singer Randy Blythe of Lamb of God performs at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel &amp; Casino on August 4, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ethan Miller via Getty Images

Lamb of God will release their twelfth studio album, Into Oblivion, on March 13. The Richmond, Virginia, metal band recorded vocals at Total Access in Redondo Beach, where bands like Black Flag, Descendents, and Husker Du made records decades ago.

"The overarching theme of the record for me as a lyricist — I'd say 75 to 80% of the lyrics on this record are mine — is about the rapid ongoing disintegration of the social contract here in America," said frontman Randy Blythe to Spin.

The band's other members are guitarists Mark Morton and Willie Adler, bassist John Campbell, and drummer Art Cruz. 

Randy Blythe turns 55 this year. He started in the punk rock scene during the 1980s and published a fanzine for three or four issues back in the 1990s.

The singer tracked his parts at Total Access. Punk and metal bands have used this studio for years. "I recorded all the vocals for the new record in Redondo Beach at Total Access, which has a long pedigree of recording my favorite artists," Randy Blythe mentioned.

"El Vacio" honors writer Hunter S. Thompson and Dave Brockie from Gwar, who passed away in 2014. Randy Blythe sat at Dave Brockie's grave in Hollywood Cemetery in Richmond to write lyrics. "Sepsis" reveals a Nick Cave influence in Randy Blythe's singing. 

The frontman also wrote two nonfiction books that both made the bestseller list. He's now working on a vampire novel with social commentary.

"Dark times have always created good music," said Randy Blythe in the same Spin interview. Making records has never been easy for the group, he added.

The band kicks off a North American tour on March 17 at The Theater at MGM National Harbor in Maryland. Lamb of God organized listening parties at over 140 record stores during the album's release weekend from March 13 to 15. Fans can get tour updates and pre-order the new album from the band's official website.

