Modest Mouse Releases First Single in Five Years, Announces Summer Tour Dates

Modest Mouse released "Look How Far," their first new music since 2021. Janet Weiss plays drums, and she used to be in Sleater-Kinney.

The single arrived five years after The Golden Casket hit No. 7 on Billboard's Top Alternative Albums chart. A new album should drop this year, but the band hasn't shared specifics yet.

"I used to sleep in the branches / I used to slither in the grass / I can't believe how long I've wanted to be living in the past," Isaac Brock sings on the new song, according to SPIN. "You say you're related to ancient kings / Oh! And some czars / Why don't you build a time machine and show them they've fallen just so far?" The track lasts for just under two minutes.

"Look How Far" landed during the group's 30th anniversary year. Isaac Brock and his bandmates returned to the raw sound of their pre-major label recordings.

In February, Modest Mouse hosted their first Ice Cream Floats cruise. Passengers sailed from Miami to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic. The band played two electric sets and an acoustic show. Other performers included The Man, Kurt Vile and the Violators, Mannequin Pussy, Built to Spill, FIDLAR, Tropical Fuck Storm, the Brock side project Ugly Casanova, The Black Heart Procession, and comedian David Cross.

The band will tour throughout the spring and summer. They'll start on May 12 in Spokane, Washington, and finish on Sept. 20 at Shaky Knees in Atlanta.