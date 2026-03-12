Watch The Preston & Steve Show Live from Phillies Spring Training in Clearwater, FL

The Philadelphia Phillies are getting ready for another season, and today The Preston & Steve Show is right in the middle of the action at BayCare Ballpark for Spring Training. And the best part is that you can watch it all unfold live.

Preston, Steve, Casey, Marisa & Ryan are broadcasting live this morning from the Phillies’ Spring Training home in Clearwater, bringing the show on the road and setting up shop just steps away from the field where the team prepares for the upcoming MLB season. BayCare Ballpark has been the Phillies’ Spring Training home since 2004 and hosts thousands of fans every March as baseball returns and the countdown to Opening Day begins.

If you want to see what happens when the show leaves the studio and heads to the ballpark, today is the day to tune in. You can watch the full broadcast live on The Preston & Steve Show YouTube channel, thanks to our friends at Neumann University who are here powering the livestream.

As always, when Preston, Steve, and the crew hit the road, you never quite know what is going to happen. Between surprise drop-ins, behind-the-scenes Spring Training moments, and plenty of the usual chaos that comes with the show, the livestream gives you a front row seat to the entire morning.

And there are some great guests stopping by today.

Phillies reliever Orion Kerkering is scheduled to join the show to talk about his rise through the organization and what he’s working on heading into the new season. Outfielder Brandon Marsh will also swing through to check in from camp. Plus, Phillies legend and World Series hero Cole Hamels is expected to stop by with stories from his career and thoughts on the current team.

If you’ve ever wondered what a live Preston & Steve broadcast from Spring Training actually looks like, this is your chance to see it for yourself. From early morning laughs to baseball talk and everything in between, the livestream lets you experience the show exactly as it happens.

So grab a coffee, open up the stream, and hang out with us in Clearwater. With great guests, the Phillies in the background, and a live audience of fans and players wandering through, there is no telling what might happen next.