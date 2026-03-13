Phillies’ Kerkering, Marsh & Hamels Join Preston & Steve at Spring Training 2026

The Preston & Steve Show took the broadcast on the road Thursday morning, setting up shop at BayCare Ballpark ahead of the Phillies matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays. With the sun coming up over spring training and fans starting to file in, the show welcomed several Phillies guests for a series of fun and revealing conversations.

From rising bullpen star Orion Kerkering to fan favorite Brandon Marsh and Phillies legend Cole Hamels, the interviews mixed baseball talk, personal stories, and plenty of laughs.

Kerkering kicked things off with a great coincidence. Preston shared that his son’s middle name is Orion, and that his son is about the same age as the young reliever, which made Preston feel a little older than he expected.

The Phillies pitcher talked about growing up with a father in the military, saying his dad could be tough but that it helped give him a strong foundation. That discipline helped him through a baseball career that did not start with immediate success. Kerkering explained that he was a late bloomer in high school before eventually finding his stride and making an incredibly quick climb from the minors to the major leagues.

One of the more touching moments came when Casey played a video of Kerkering’s father watching him reach the majors and getting emotional. Kerkering said his dad tries to come to as many games as he can.

The conversation also turned to pitching mechanics and how he studies film to refine his pitches, noting that small adjustments can make a big difference. He even showed off his Mandalorian tattoo, which took about seven hours to complete. As a huge Star Wars fan, he said he is especially excited for the upcoming Mandalorian movie, sparking a quick Star Wars chat with Steve.

When the conversation shifted to superstition, Kerkering admitted he always puts on his left sock and shoe first, which Casey revealed he does as well. He also took time to praise Phillies fans, saying their passion stands out even during the dog days of summer.

Next up was Marsh, who arrived with a cup of coffee for Preston and plenty of stories from his time in Florida.

Fishing has been a favorite pastime during spring training, and Marsh said he will catch just about anything. That included a catfish the day before and even a barracuda on another trip. Luckily for him, he said the team has a designated “fish guy” who helps handle the tougher parts of the catch.

Marsh also talked about a young Phillies prospect who has been turning heads with his talent at an early age. When the conversation shifted to international competition like the World Baseball Classic, Marsh said he always roots for his teammates but will back Team USA when possible.

The crew also asked the question fans always wonder about. Are players aiming for the broadcast booth when they hit foul balls? Marsh laughed and said he could not hit it that far if he tried, though he admitted some guys definitely could.

When asked whether athletes think of themselves as entertainers, Marsh said it crosses his mind sometimes, but he still views it as a job he is fortunate to have.

The conversation took a turn into some classic Preston & Steve territory when Preston presented Marsh with a list of possible nicknames for his teammates. Marsh selected Bryce Lightning for Bryce Harper, Turn and Burn for Trea Turner, the Schwarminator for Kyle Schwarber, Real Mute Button for J. T. Realmuto, Nola Controller for Aaron Nola, Stott Topic or Stott Shot for Bryson Stott, and Bohm Voyage for Alec Bohm.

Marsh also shared that he washes his famous beard every day and joked that he is starting to feel like the veteran presence in the clubhouse. Before heading out to prepare for the game, he reflected on how grateful he is to be playing in the big leagues.

Phillies great Hamels wrapped up the morning with a conversation about the evolution of the game since his playing days.

Hamels said that when he was playing, teammates would often share training resources like a single book of routines. Today’s players, he explained, typically have their own detailed systems and personal training plans. With the level of competition so high, every possible advantage matters.

Looking back on his career, Hamels said it is important for players to enjoy the moment because baseball careers move quickly. While games can feel slow when you are on the mound, he said time seems to fly by once you step away from the game.

Hamels also shared his thoughts on some modern rule changes, saying he likes the pitch clock because it keeps the pace moving. When discussing his no hitters, he remembered how locked in he and catcher Carlos Ruiz were, explaining that sometimes they did not even need signs.

Marisa asked about the idea of robot umpires, and Hamels said he still prefers the human element. He explained that pitchers and catchers would study umpire reports ahead of games and sometimes adjust their approach depending on the strike zone tendencies.

Hamels also talked about how different stadiums present unique challenges, particularly with wind patterns and shadows, as well as the time of day a game is played. He even shared a story about Chase Utley studying pitches from the batter’s box and suggesting he throw cutters all day.

These days, Hamels enjoys calling games in the broadcast booth and said he especially enjoys working alongside John Kruk and Tom McCarthy.