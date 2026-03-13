The Pretty Reckless to Release New Album, Drop ‘When I Wake Up’ Single

Taylor Momsen and the Pretty Reckless are prepping to release their forthcoming fifth studio album, Dear God, and a 2026 headlining world tour. The band shared the news on Friday, March 13, and they also dropped a new song off the set, "When I Wake Up," on Fearless Records.

In addition to "When I Wake Up," the new album will also feature the single "For I Am Death," which reached No. 1 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart last November.

The Pretty Reckless' New Album Marks the 'Beginning of a New Creative Chapter'

In a press release, the new album is described as the "beginning of a new creative chapter" and one that "embraces vulnerability, intensity and artistic freedom, inviting listeners into one of the band's most raw and uncompromising records yet."

"The band approached the album with a renewed commitment to raw diaristic songwriting," the release adds. "The high-octane new single 'When I Wake Up' leans into a punk-driven sound while staying true to what has become the band's signature: explosive guitars and Momsen's unmistakable powerhouse vocal."

Momsen said of the album in a statement, "When I Wake Up is the story of a dream becoming a nightmare. When a life of excess leads you on a rollercoaster that is doomed to crash but you just can't see it. It's a good time…"

The Pretty Reckless will also embark on a world tour to support the album, beginning in North America and then heading to Europe. View their full roster of tour dates on their official website. The trek comes after a two-year long tour around the world supporting AC/DC on the Power Up Tour.