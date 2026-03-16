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Papa Roach Members Name Top Nu-Metal Tracks in New Video

Papa Roach created a video where all four members picked what they think is the best nu-metal song ever written. Selections included Limp Bizkit, Korn, Deftones, and their own work….

Laura Adkins
Rock group Papa Roach attends the MTV Icon tribute honoring Aerosmith April 14, 2002 in Culver City, CA. The show will air April 17, 2002.
Frederick M. Brown / Stringer via Getty Images

Papa Roach created a video where all four members picked what they think is the best nu-metal song ever written. Selections included Limp Bizkit, Korn, Deftones, and their own work.

Jacoby Shaddix, the band's lead singer, wrestled with the choice before deciding on "Break Stuff" by Limp Bizkit. "I'd be biased and say 'Last Resort' by Papa Roach, but I'll give it to Limp Bizkit 'Break Stuff,'" Shaddix said in the video on YouTube. He knew that his own band deserved consideration, but he gave credit where he felt it was due.

Bassist Tobin Esperance went with Korn's "Blind." The opening riff hit him hard the first time he heard it. "The first time I heard that opening intro to 'Blind' I was like ... 'this is something that I haven't heard before,'" Esperance said.

Drummer Tony Palermo selected "My Own Summer (Shove It)" from Deftones' second album. "I know Deftones don't like to be coined as nu-metal, but 'Shove It' is up there," Palermo said. Guitarist Jerry Horton went for "Last Resort" from his own band. "Last Resort" came out in 2001 and achieved six-time platinum status, according to The PRP News.

Fans flooded the comments with their own picks. "Between Angels and Insects" was popular, along with Linkin Park's "One Step Closer," Slipknot's "Wait and Bleed," System of a Down's "Chop Suey!," and Sepultura's "Roots Bloody Roots."

Limp BizkitPapa Roach
Laura AdkinsWriter
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