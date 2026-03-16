Papa Roach Members Name Top Nu-Metal Tracks in New Video

Papa Roach created a video where all four members picked what they think is the best nu-metal song ever written. Selections included Limp Bizkit, Korn, Deftones, and their own work.

Jacoby Shaddix, the band's lead singer, wrestled with the choice before deciding on "Break Stuff" by Limp Bizkit. "I'd be biased and say 'Last Resort' by Papa Roach, but I'll give it to Limp Bizkit 'Break Stuff,'" Shaddix said in the video on YouTube. He knew that his own band deserved consideration, but he gave credit where he felt it was due.

Bassist Tobin Esperance went with Korn's "Blind." The opening riff hit him hard the first time he heard it. "The first time I heard that opening intro to 'Blind' I was like ... 'this is something that I haven't heard before,'" Esperance said.