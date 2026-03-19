Judas Priest Expands Faithkeepers Tour Due to Demand

Judas Priest added 14 shows to its Faithkeepers tour. The run now stretches through September, bringing arena concerts and festival slots across the Balkans, Italy, Switzerland, France, and Belgium.

These fresh performances push the tour nearly two months longer than before. Pula gets a date. So do Belgrade, Sofia, Budapest, Rome, Paris, and Brussels.

The band will hit arenas and amphitheaters throughout the summer, then roll into the fall with major festival appearances at Wacken Open Air, Bloodstock, and Motocultor Festival. The Mosh wrote, "The trek continues the band's long-running touring legacy as they remain one of heavy metal's most enduring live acts decades into their career."

Judas Priest cranked out 90 shows in one year after dropping Invincible Shield in 2024. They've maintained a punishing schedule since getting back to full-scale performances, and the momentum hasn't slowed.

The setlist draws from decades of work, including early releases right through Invincible Shield. That catalog anchors every night.

The tour starts on July 25 at Bobfest 2026 in Monchengladbach, Germany. More July stops include Halle, Warsaw, Wacken, Ostrava, Bratislava, and Neu-Ulm. August sweeps the group through Burton Upon Trent, Tilburg, Bremen, Carhaix-Plouguer, Pamplona, Valencia, and Sankt Goarshausen before the new Balkan dates arrive. Pula, Belgrade, and Sofia close out the month.

September will open with four Italian shows. Four French dates and a final Brussels performance at Forest National on Sept. 18 finish the tour. French cities include Bern, Strasbourg, Lyon, Bordeaux, and Paris.