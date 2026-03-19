ContestsMMR Rock Shop
LISTEN LIVE

Judas Priest Expands Faithkeepers Tour Due to Demand

Judas Priest added 14 shows to its Faithkeepers tour. The run now stretches through September, bringing arena concerts and festival slots across the Balkans, Italy, Switzerland, France, and Belgium. These…

Laura Adkins
(L-R) Richie Faulkner and Rob Halford of Judas Priest perform at The Kia Forum on October 19, 2025 in Inglewood, California.
Monica Schipper via Getty Images

Judas Priest added 14 shows to its Faithkeepers tour. The run now stretches through September, bringing arena concerts and festival slots across the Balkans, Italy, Switzerland, France, and Belgium.

These fresh performances push the tour nearly two months longer than before. Pula gets a date. So do Belgrade, Sofia, Budapest, Rome, Paris, and Brussels.

The band will hit arenas and amphitheaters throughout the summer, then roll into the fall with major festival appearances at Wacken Open Air, Bloodstock, and Motocultor Festival. The Mosh wrote, "The trek continues the band's long-running touring legacy as they remain one of heavy metal's most enduring live acts decades into their career." 

Judas Priest cranked out 90 shows in one year after dropping Invincible Shield in 2024. They've maintained a punishing schedule since getting back to full-scale performances, and the momentum hasn't slowed.

The setlist draws from decades of work, including early releases right through Invincible Shield. That catalog anchors every night.

The tour starts on July 25 at Bobfest 2026 in Monchengladbach, Germany. More July stops include Halle, Warsaw, Wacken, Ostrava, Bratislava, and Neu-Ulm. August sweeps the group through Burton Upon Trent, Tilburg, Bremen, Carhaix-Plouguer, Pamplona, Valencia, and Sankt Goarshausen before the new Balkan dates arrive. Pula, Belgrade, and Sofia close out the month.

September will open with four Italian shows. Four French dates and a final Brussels performance at Forest National on Sept. 18 finish the tour. French cities include Bern, Strasbourg, Lyon, Bordeaux, and Paris. 

You can purchase tickets for the tour on the band's official website.

Judas Priest
Laura AdkinsWriter
Related Stories
Rock Band "Stitched Up Heart" attends the Rock To Recovery 5 benefit concert at The Fonda Theatre on July 09, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicStitched Up Heart Releases ‘Cannibal’ Single With Heidi Shepherd of Butcher BabiesDan Teodorescu
Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails performs onstage on day 3 of FYF Fest 2017 at Exposition Park on July 23, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicNine Inch Nails Frontman Clarifies Touring Future After Ending Peel It Back TourDan Teodorescu
Paul Stanley of Kiss performs during the 2023 AFL Grand Final match between Collingwood Magpies and Brisbane Lions at Melbourne Cricket Ground, on September 30, 2023, in Melbourne, Australia.
MusicKiss Plans Avatar Show, Films, and Las Vegas Event After Retirement From TouringLaura Adkins
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect