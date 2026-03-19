National Treasure Dolly Parton Chats with Pierre Robert

The month of March has been declared Women's History Month. A celebration of the incredible contributions women have made in the course of human history. Rock & Roll is no exception to that as there are a plethora of incredible examples to celebrate. Throughout the course of the month, we'll flashback to some shining examples from the MMaRchives with Pierre Robert. Dolly Parton certainly fits that bill to a T.

On the surface, Pierre having an interview with Dolly might be considered one of his patented "left turn" moments in life. While it certainly does, she also represents the "Everything That Rocks" motto with that distinguished Southern grace she has mastered. From the opening introductions it was quite apparent the pair would hit it off in fine form.

'I Love It! That's A Name I'll Remember!'

Those were Dolly Parton's remarks when Pierre Robert introduced himself to the music icon. She called into his program in December of 2023 with many things happening in her world. She had recently released a book Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones which showcased her incredible style throughout the years. When asked about her fashion choices, Dolly's quick wit took over with the iconic line "It takes a lot of money to look this cheap!".

The hot topic at the time was her induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. She initially declined it but after some persuasion she accepted. It actually inspired her to put out a proper rock album called Rockstar. It's an astonishing 30 song record featuring a galaxy's worth of rock star power. Some notables include Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney, Rob Halford, John Fogerty, Elton John, Chris Stapleton, Joan Jett, Sting, Mick Fleetwood, and more than a dozen others.