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867-5309, 1-900-Mix-A-Lot & More Famous Phone Numbers From Songs

Jenny will be giving up her phone number for a very notable cause. The Tommy Tutone classic 867-5309/Jenny number is being used by the Cancer Support Community and Gilda’s Club….

The Preston & Steve Show
P&S Daily Rush - Phone Numbers

Jenny will be giving up her phone number for a very notable cause. The Tommy Tutone classic 867-5309/Jenny number is being used by the Cancer Support Community and Gilda's Club. Anyone who dials 272-867-5309 will be directed to a special hotline dedicated to helping those dealing with cancer. Tommy Tutone is fully behind the efforts. In speaking with PEOPLE magazine, Tommy has personally delt with cancer and this effort will help so many who are affected by the disease.

This news led Preston to ponder: What other songs have phone numbers in them? Tommy Tutone's ode to Jenny is probably the most famous, however, not the only representation in music. As it turns out there are plenty of options ranging from Sir Mix-A-Lot to W.A.S.P. and beyond.

1-900-Mix-A-Lot

Preston's immediate memory of phone numbers in songs went to the hip-hop genre. Namely to the Sir Mix-A-Lot one-hit wonder Baby Got Back. "Dial 1-900-MIX-A-LOT
And kick them nasty thoughts!" For those unaware (or don't want to admit knowing), 900 numbers were typically a paid service for "entertainment" purposes. The quotations certainly applied as they were notorious for phone sex operators.

9.5-N.A.S.T.Y

In a similar vein, one caller brought up the W.A.S.P. song 9.5-N.A.S.T.Y which is about a phone sex operator. "She gave me a number to make me feel fine Said call me up baby It's gonna 9.5. - N.A.S.T.Y." Perhaps you can call up Jacky Bam Bam to have him include it during his Hair Cuts on You-Call-It Friday Night. And speaking of calling the radio station...

610-660-9333

Ok it's TECHNICALLY not a phone number in song lyric. Not yet at least. However, its the best way to stay in contact with your favorite radio station WMMR. You can text or call us anytime about anything. Want to share your favorite songs with phone numbers in the lyrics? Those are the digits to do it. Look forward to hearing from you soon!

Phone Number
The Preston & Steve ShowAuthor
The Preston & Steve Show has been a cornerstone of Philly’s morning radio scene since 1998. Hosts Preston Elliot and Steve Morrison are joined by Casey Boy Foster, Nick McIlwain & Marisa Magnatta weekday morning from 6am – 10:30am-ish. Listen live via 93.3 WMMR or the MMR App, watch the daily YouTube Livestream and subscribe to The Preston & Steve Show full show podcast.
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