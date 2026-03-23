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Metallica’s Blood Drive Reaches 40,000 Donations with Red Cross Partnership

Metallica’s blood drive started as a tour-side idea. It was something to plug in between cities and another way to connect beyond the stage. But, it didn’t stay small for…

Anne Erickson
Metallica's blood drive started as a tour-side idea. It was something to plug in between cities and another way to connect beyond the stage.
Getty Images / Sam Tabone

Metallica's blood drive started as a tour-side idea. It was something to plug in between cities and another way to connect beyond the stage. But, it didn’t stay small for long.

Metallica, through their All Within My Hands foundation, teamed up with the American Red Cross in April 2025. A year later, the numbers are in, and they’re not minor. The metal band's global blood drive has garnered more than 40,000 blood donations, with more than 25,000 of those coming from the U.S. alone. That’s not just a stat you skim past. That’s an impactful stat and shows the power of Metallica.

Metallica's Blood Drive With Red Cross Hits 40,000 Donations

The push came alongside the band’s M72 tour, built around 72 Seasons. At select stops, fans weren’t just lining up for merch or a spot on the floor. They were stepping into donation stations set up nearby and turning a concert night into something that carried a little further.

According to Red Cross research, roughly 16% of donors were first-timers and nearly half of those fell between 16 and 24. That’s a younger crowd stepping into something serious, and it lines up with a broader shift of Gen Z involvement in things like blood donations and organ registries.

Drummer Lars Ulrich said of the blood drive, “We’re thrilled the Metallica Family recognizes the importance of blood donation and didn’t hesitate to rally behind this lifesaving effort. Their enthusiasm has made a real difference, and we’re honored to stand alongside them.”

Darren Irby, Red Cross’ executive director for national partnerships, added in an official statement, “What Metallica and their fans have accomplished this year is truly monumental ─ inspiring people to give blood for the first time while also energizing teens and young adults about the donation process.”

So, the numbers are in, and Metallica is truly helping the world. Sometimes the loudest bands make the quietest kind of difference. You can still help by going to the Red Cross' official website.

Metallica
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
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