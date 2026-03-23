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National Cheesesteak Day: Served Hot & Loud!

National Cheesesteak Day (March 24) is not just about a sandwich. It is about legacy, loyalty, and that first unforgettable bite. The cheesesteak is blue-collar poetry. It is rhythm and…

Jacky Bam Bam
Closeup of a sliced Philly cheesesteak.
Getty Royalty Free

National Cheesesteak Day (March 24) is not just about a sandwich. It is about legacy, loyalty, and that first unforgettable bite. The cheesesteak is blue-collar poetry. It is rhythm and grit wrapped in paper. And let’s be honest, no one makes cheesesteaks like Philly. The balance of shaved steak, melted cheese, and a roll with just the right chew is an art form perfected in the shadow of Broad Street. I’m thinking today about Pat’s Steak’s owner, Frank Olivieri Sr., who sadly passed away earlier this year. Love you, buddy. 

Every great sandwich + shop has its standout performance. In Mount Laurel, New Jersey, Angelo's (200 Larchmont Blvd) delivers a version worthy of the headliner slot. This is not imitation. This is respect for tradition with the volume turned all the way up. Take it from a real Philly boy like me! The steak is chopped to perfection, seared hot and fast, locking in flavor like a power chord ringing through an arena. The cheese melts into every crevice, rich and unapologetic. The bread holds it together without stealing the spotlight, sturdy enough to handle the juice, soft enough to let every bite sink in just right. It is messy in the best way. It demands both hands and your full attention.

Behind the counter, owner Pino and general manager Jeanna Lascala are more than operators. They are community champions. Their presence in Mount Laurel goes beyond the grill. They show up, they give back, and they treat every customer like family walking through the door. That spirit flavors the food as much as the seasoning does. In April, Angelo's will be celebrating 35 years! What a testament to this establishment and the family who continues to build upon it. Angelo's has even been featured on America's Best Restaurants!

On National Cheesesteak Day, we celebrate the roots in Philly and Jersey, but we also salute the places carrying that torch forward. Angelo's in Mount Laurel proves that when passion meets tradition, the result is nothing short of legendary…  Can’t nobody touch these cheesesteaks! -NOW GIMME MY WHIZ WHIT! 

xoxoxo BAMBAM

CheesesteakNew JerseyPhiladelphia
Jacky Bam BamAuthor
The JACKY BAMBAM SHOW is on 93.3 WMMR Weeknights 7p-12a playing the coolest songs ever made with many features for true music lovers. Jacky is a big supporter of The Philadelphia Mummers and is a Seven Time First Prize Award Winning Hall Of Fame Mummer. Before he took over the microphone, he was a drummer who released 2 albums and toured all over the world.
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