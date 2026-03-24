CEO of Welcome America Festival Shares Expanded Plans for America’s 250th

No one throw's a better 4th of July party than the city of Philadelphia. Given Philly is the birthplace of our nation it needs to throw the best birthday party. It needs to be taken to another level when its a monumental anniversary. For America's 250th birthday, the annual Wawa Welcome America Festival is expanding the party by leaps and bounds.

Wawa Welcome America CEO Michael DelBene visited The Preston & Steve Show today to give some details on this year's festivities. To commemorate the USA's 250th the festival will expand to over 16 days worth of activities including 6 full days of fireworks! Here are some of the other highlights he covered:

Salute to Independence Semiquincentennial Parade

New this year is the largest professionally produced Semiquincentennial celebration parade in the country. The parade will feature 250 elements representing all 50 states and U.S. territories, including all 52 Miss America state and territory titleholders representing their home state or territory with thematic elements. It'll take place on July 3rd starting at 11am at 5th and Chestnut Streets.

Juneteenth Block Party at the African American Museum

An unforgettable celebration of freedom and culture. All are welcome to unite to celebrate freedom through live musical performances, shop Black-owned businesses, savor delicious local eateries, and experience fun for the whole family. Friday, June 19, 12:00pm –7:00pm, African American Museum in Philadelphia, 7th & Arch Street

The Five Points Night Market

A vibrant celebration bringing food, music, and community pride to Rising Sun Avenue as part of the Welcome America festivites. Enjoy delicious eats from food trucks, shop local vendors, and take in live performances, summer fun, and activities for all ages. Wednesday, June 24, 5:00pm-9:00pm Cottman & Rising Sun Avenue

Kidchella Music Festival

"It's like Coachella for kids!" is the very apt description from Welcome America CEO Michael DelBene. Kids of all ages can enjoy this free music festival featuring dynamic performances, art stations, mouthwatering treats, exciting giveaways, and more. Friday, June 26, 4:00pm-9:00pm, Smith Memorial Playground and Playhouse, 3500 Reservoir Drive

Wawa Hoagie Day

A staple of the annual Welcome America celebrations. Hoagies will be served Free at Noon, on Arch Street between 5th & 6th, followed by a free concert from the U.S. Airforce Heritage of America Band on Independence Mall. Guests can also enjoy free admission all day to the National Constitution Center courtesy of Wawa. The event is also hosted by Preston Elliot and Casey Boy! Wednesday, July 1, 12:00pm, Arch Street between 5th & 6th Streets at Independence Mall.