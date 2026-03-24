Nothing Better than Chrissie Hynde with Pierre Robert

The month of March has been declared Women's History Month. A celebration of the incredible contributions women have made in the course of human history. Rock & Roll is no exception to that as there are a plethora of incredible examples to celebrate. Throughout the course of the month, we'll flashback to some shining examples from the MMaRchives with Pierre Robert. One diamond from that collective is for sure the great Chrissie Hynde.

The Pretenders front-woman is certainly a no holds barred type of individual. She is unabashedly herself and speaks her mind like anyone with knowledge and passion should. That conviction and energy certainly gels with Philadelphians and of course does with WMMR's beloved midday host.

'How's that crazy dog?'

On February 8th, 2010 Chrissie Hynde called into Pierre Robert's program for a brief chat. The first question she asked was about Pierre's golden retriever Lucy. Chrissie and Lucy met when The Pretenders came for an MMaRchive session some years before so Pierre & Lucy certainly made a lasting impression.

Chrissie was calling to promote the upcoming release of The Pretender's Live In London. Pierre was quite impressed with how raw the sound and footage was and how it captivated The Pretender's sound. Chrissie Hynde, tongue firmly in cheek, explained to Pierre "What's better than live music and especially when it's played by me?". Cue Pierre's notorious laughter!

It turns out the power of live music can also cure self induced ailments. Chrissie explains how her manager setup a screening for the band to give final approval on Live In London. Turns out everyone was incredibly hungover from the night before. "I noticed that everyone in the band also looked green around the gills like me ... And then about three songs in, we looked around and we said, hey, this is pretty good, isn't it?".