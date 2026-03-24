This Day in Rock History: March 24
On March 24, 1958, 23-year-old Elvis Presley reported to the Memphis Draft Board and was inducted into the U.S. Army. He served for two years and achieved the rank of…
On March 24, 1958, 23-year-old Elvis Presley reported to the Memphis Draft Board and was inducted into the U.S. Army. He served for two years and achieved the rank of Sergeant E-5. After his discharge, Elvis quickly resumed his music and film career. This isn't the only interesting piece of rock history from March 24. Historically, this day saw memorable hits, milestones, performances, and changes, so keep reading to get your daily dose of rock history.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
Notable releases and achievements in rock music from March 24 include:
- 1966: Simon and Garfunkel debuted on the UK singles chart with "Homeward Bound." Part of their second album, Sounds of Silence's UK release, it peaked at No. 9 on the UK chart and at No. 5 on the US Billboard Hot 100.
- 1977: Fleetwood Mac released the single "Dreams" from their 11th studio album, Rumours. It was the band's only song to hit No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart.
- 1979: The Bee Gees reached the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with "Tragedy." Part of their Spirits Having Flown album, it was their eighth US No. 1 hit.
- 1985: Phil Collins and former Earth Wind & Fire vocalist Philip Bailey's hit "Easy Lover" got to No. 1 on the UK singles chart. It made it to the top of the singles charts in a few other countries, including the Netherlands, Ireland, and Canada.
- 1990: Sinéad O'Connor's I Do Not Want What I Haven't Got topped the U.K. albums chart. It also reached No. 1 in 13 other countries, including the U.S., where it enjoyed a six-week run.
Cultural Milestones
These March 24 events significantly influenced rock 'n' roll:
- 1992: A class-action lawsuit filed against Milli Vanilli was settled in a Chicago court. The judge ordered cash rebates of up to $3 to anyone who could prove they bought the group's music before the lip-syncing scandal broke on Nov. 27, 1990.
Notable Recordings and Performances
March 24 recordings and performances that affected the rock industry include:
- 1962: At the Ealing Jazz Club in England, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards made their live performance debut under the name Little Boy Blue & the Blue Boys. Who knew they would go on to form the Rolling Stones?
- 1975: Lynyrd Skynyrd released their third studio album, Nuthin' Fancy, through MCA Records. It was their first album to get into the US album chart top 10 and was certified Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.
- 1980: The Beach Boys released their 24th studio album, Keepin' the Summer Alive, the last to feature founding member Dennis Wilson, who drowned in 1983.
- 1986: Van Halen released their seventh studio album, and the first with Sammy Hagar as their frontman, 5150. It was a huge success, reaching the top spot on the US Billboard 200 albums chart and reaching 6x Platinum status in the US.
Industry Changes and Challenges
Certain events from March 24 helped shape the rock industry:
- 1991: The Black Crowes, who were headlining for ZZ Top, made their last negative comments against Miller Beer, the tour's sponsor. The group was publicly dismissed from the tour's lineup the following day.
- 2001: In Macon, Georgia, a stretch of highway was named Duane Allman Boulevard after the Allman Brothers Band's guitarist. The road is near where the band member died in a motorcycle accident in 1971.
Only time can tell whether an event will have an impact lasting decades or even generations. These March 24 hits, milestones, recordings, and changes in rock music are just a few reasons rock music sounds like it does today.