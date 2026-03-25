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The Demon Of Screamin’: Steven Tyler!

We are cranking the speakers for Steven Tyler, the untamed heartbeat of Aerosmith, and one of the most electrifying frontmen in rock history. Part blues shouter, part glam poet, all…

Jacky Bam Bam
Joe Perry, Jacky BamBam and Steven Tyler

Joe Perry, Jacky BamBam and Steven Tyler

Jacky BamBam for BBGI

We are cranking the speakers for Steven Tyler, the untamed heartbeat of Aerosmith, and one of the most electrifying frontmen in rock history. Part blues shouter, part glam poet, all raw nerve and swagger, Tyler turned a microphone stand into a magic wand and a stage into sacred ground. It’s no secret I’ve always been inspired by the Boston boy! I’ve covered tons of shows, written many blogs about Aerosmith, and lost track of how many times I’ve seen our pals in concert! 

Born with a voice that could howl, croon, and testify in the same breath, Tyler helped steer Aerosmith from gritty Boston clubs to global superstardom. With classics like "Dream On," "Walk This Way," "Sweet Emotion," and "Back In The Saddle," the band built a catalog that fused blues roots with hard rock bite. Aerosmith has earned multiple Grammy Awards, an induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and decades of multi-platinum records, securing their place among the greats.

Tyler’s style carries the fingerprints of his heroes. The blues fire of Muddy Waters and Howlin' Wolf, the soul of James Brown, the British invasion charge of The Rolling Stones and The Beatles all echo in his phrasing and stagecraft. Yet he never copied. He absorbed and then exploded into something uniquely his own.

RELATED: Walk This Way: Aerosmith’s Anniversary Song Still Annihilates

In turn, Tyler has influenced generations. Bands like Guns N Roses, Motley Crue, and countless modern rock acts borrowed from his fearless vocal runs and loose-limbed charisma. His ability to blend vulnerability with bravado set a template for what a rock frontman could be. Through highs, lows, and legendary comebacks, Steven Tyler has remained a survivor and a showman. We salute the scarves, the screams, the blues-soaked soul, and the timeless truth that rock and roll is not just music. It is movement.

xoxoxo BAMBAM

AerosmithSteven Tyler
Jacky Bam BamAuthor
The JACKY BAMBAM SHOW is on 93.3 WMMR Weeknights 7p-12a playing the coolest songs ever made with many features for true music lovers. Jacky is a big supporter of The Philadelphia Mummers and is a Seven Time First Prize Award Winning Hall Of Fame Mummer. Before he took over the microphone, he was a drummer who released 2 albums and toured all over the world.
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