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The Rocky Statue is On the Move

Yo Adrian… he’s goin’ upstairs! After years of hanging at the base of the steps, the Italian Stallion himself is heading back to where he arguably belongs. The Rocky statue…

The Preston & Steve Show

Yo Adrian… he’s goin’ upstairs! After years of hanging at the base of the steps, the Italian Stallion himself is heading back to where he arguably belongs. The Rocky statue is heading to the top of the Philadelphia Museum of Art steps.

The city’s Art Commission already signed off on the move, and once everything is said and done, Rocky will be permanently posted up at the summit just like that legendary moment from Rocky III. The Preston & Steve Show had some deep thoughts on the matter. Why does it cost six-figures to move it? Why is the Paulie statue in the men's room? And Rocky himself finds out there are paintings in there!

Route of the Rocky Statue

So here’s the deal. Before Rocky makes his big move upstairs, he’s actually taking a little detour… inside the museum.

The statue will be part of a new exhibit called “Rising Up: Rocky and the Making of Monuments,” opening this April. It’s all tied to the 50th anniversary of Rocky, because apparently we’re all getting old at the same time. Once the exhibit wraps up later this year, Rocky heads up top for good. Or at least one version of it...

There is one currently at the top of the steps that's on loan from Rocky actor Sylvester Stallone. Once the exhibit has run it's course, that version will return to him and the original will stay at the top of the steps. This seems to be the best course of action since Sly was considering not returning the statue at all.

What’s Replacing Rocky?

It's only fitting that one Philadelphia boxing legend's statue replaces another. It's even better when its one based in reality. Replacing the Rocky statue at the bottom of the Art Museum steps is the effigy of Smokin' Joe Fraizer. It will move from it's home in South Philly outside of Stateside Live, where it has been since 2015.

Art MusuemRockyRocky Statue
The Preston & Steve ShowAuthor
The Preston & Steve Show has been a cornerstone of Philly’s morning radio scene since 1998. Hosts Preston Elliot and Steve Morrison are joined by Casey Boy Foster, Nick McIlwain & Marisa Magnatta weekday morning from 6am – 10:30am-ish. Listen live via 93.3 WMMR or the MMR App, watch the daily YouTube Livestream and subscribe to The Preston & Steve Show full show podcast.
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