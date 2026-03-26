Anthrax Continue to Thrill on Massive Worldwide Tour

Anthrax hit the stage at Fortitude Music Hall in Brisbane on March 23. They also rocked Adelaide on March 25, and Melbourne and Sydney will wrap up their Australian run. The band tore through a 90-minute set that pulled tracks from across 45 years of making music.

They kicked off with "A.I.R" and closed the show with "Antisocial." Vocalist Joey Belladonna and guitarists Scott Ian and Jon Donais powered through 14 songs between those moments, ripping into "Caught in a Mosh", "Madhouse", and "Indians".

Scott Ian dropped big news that the band will release a new album later this year, with an announcement coming in May. They're planning to come back to Australia in 2027 when that record hits.

New Zealand band Alien Weaponry warmed up the crowd with material from their 2025 album Te Rā. Drummer Henry De Jong kicked things off with a Haka before the band launched into their set. The trio blasted through songs in Māori — "Taniwha", "Raupatu", and "Kai Tangata" among them.

"So I got a pretty stupid question for you all? Do you love Thrash Metal?" Scott Ian asked the crowd, according to Wall of Sound.

Fans screamed for "I'm The Man" and the band delivered. Scott Ian told everyone they hadn't played that song in years, but promised to learn the full version if they return during the next album cycle.

This marks the first Australian tour for both bands since Download Australia's 2019 lineup. Alien Weaponry last played Australia in 2019. They also stopped at New Zealand's Froth & Fury Festival in 2023.

For All Kings, the band's most recent album, came out in 2016. Brisbane got songs from that record, plus material reaching back to 1984's Metal Thrashing Mad.