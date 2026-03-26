Apply Here For Preston & Steve’s MMRBQ Side Stage Karaoke

Wanna show off your singing chops at the biggest MMR Concert Event of the year?

We're is looking for 10 performers to sing live-band-karaoke style with SideArm at this year’s MMRBQ on May 9, 2026 on The Preston & Steve Side Stage. If you have what it takes to perform in front of the MMRBQ crowd, then submit a video link below to enter.

Each of the 10 winners will receive a 4-pack of MMRBQ tickets to build up a cheering section. If your fan base is bigger than three, additional tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster. Then tell them all to make their way over to the side stage on the Ben Franklin side of the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion to see you command the crowd. Set times for The Preston & Steve Side Stage are scheduled between 1:00pm – 4:00pm (actual set times to be released prior to the concert).

FAQ / Tips:

Submit a high quality video with good audio. It makes a difference!

All ages welcome.

Can I apply if I've already performed? Sure

Update the settings on your YouTube account to allow the video to be embedded (instructions)