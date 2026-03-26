Faking Sick and Getting Caught Leads to Wild Reactions

There are two types of people in this world. The ones who call out sick and stay home like responsible adults. And the ones who suddenly come down with a mysterious 24 hour “illness” that just happens to line up perfectly with Opening Day. But what happens when your faking sick and get busted?

The Preston & Steve Show were discussing just that after referencing the topic in a recent Philadelphia Inquirer article. Preston admits he's done it and one time long ago got shamed on the air which was less than cool. But some of the admissions of the listening audience was just wild:

I Saw It On TV

One of the most common fear is faking sick, attending a game only to be spotted in the TV broadcast. One texter shared that they told their boss they had immense stomach issues and couldn't come into work. Only for their boss to spot them at the Phillies game. When their boss confronted them, they doubled down saying they went but while wearing adult diapers!

Front Page News

A few listeners got caught playing hooky when their mugs were found on the front page of the newspaper. The best was one caller who skipped high school cross country in the eighties to head to a Phillies game. His excitable face was on the front page of every paper in the city. He was caught "dead to rites" by his coach and admitted to the lie, which is quite noble.

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