The Preston & Steve Show remembers Fred The Turkey

If you’ve ever driven through Deptford Township and suddenly had to slam on the brakes because a turkey decided he owned the road... congrats you've met Fred! Fred the Turkey is one of the most unique citizens in the town. Make no mistake he was an absolute menace by stopping traffic at whim and pecking at cars/people. But he was still revered and loved by the community. Unfortunately the legend has come to his end as reports came out that Fred had passed away this week.

Preston Elliot mentioned Fred the Turkey's demise during the Bizarre File after passing the news he was struck by an automobile. Residents treated Fred less like wildlife and more like that one unpredictable neighbor you can’t help but root for. He’d show up for breakfast, snack on peanuts and birdseed, and then get right back to his full-time job of causing absolute chaos. Deptford native and Preston & Steve Show member Ryan Shuttleworth note "my grandmother called me with the news pretty distraught ... He was a hero".

Even the Deptford Police Department got in on it. They fielded over 100 calls about Fred over the years, which is both hilarious and completely believable. But in true South Jersey fashion, they embraced him. In a statement on their social media "Fred was a bit of a handful ... But, he was our handful and we loved him". Fred even won the town's Citizen of the Month award in April 2025.