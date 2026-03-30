Ben Affleck Spotted Having Lunch in Delaware County

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 13: Ben Affleck attends Netflix’s “The Rip” New York Premiere at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on January 13, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Ben Affleck was spotted in Delaware County in Delaware County over the weekend.

A photo of Ben having lunch at Lunas Mexican Grill in Swarthmore, PA made it’s way around the internet hitting every DelCo Facebook Group, blog and gossip page.

It started on Friday, March 27th when Lunas Mexican Grill owner, Cristina Luna Ramirez, posted a photo that she took with the Batman actor. The caption read: When Ben Affleck pulls up to Luna’s… you casually play it cool… then immediately freak out after.

She added in the comments: Im truly humbled that such a great actor came to eat here and shined some light on our little town. Always pleased to serve and welcome everyone and all. THANK YOU Ben Affleck you made this a great Friday for all of Swarthmore!!!

Luna's Mexican Grill is located at 6 Park Ave in the heart of downtown Swarthmore, PA. The restaurant opened in March 2025. It was a dream of Christina's to change careers and bring the bold, authentic flavors of Southwest Mexican food to Delaware County. She does not have formal culinary training, instead, Luna's is fueled on Christina's deep love for her culture and a passion for sharing good food.