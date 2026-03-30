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Ben Affleck Spotted Having Lunch in Delaware County

Ben Affleck was spotted in Delaware County in Delaware County over the weekend. A photo of Ben having lunch at Lunas Mexican Grill in Swarthmore, PA made it’s way around the…

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Netflix's "The Rip" New York Premiere

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 13: Ben Affleck attends Netflix’s “The Rip” New York Premiere at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on January 13, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Ben Affleck was spotted in Delaware County in Delaware County over the weekend.

A photo of Ben having lunch at Lunas Mexican Grill in Swarthmore, PA made it’s way around the internet hitting every DelCo Facebook Group, blog and gossip page.

It started on Friday, March 27th when Lunas Mexican Grill owner, Cristina Luna Ramirez, posted a photo that she took with the Batman actor. The caption read: When Ben Affleck pulls up to Luna’s… you casually play it cool… then immediately freak out after.

She added in the comments: Im truly humbled that such a great actor came to eat here and shined some light on our little town. Always pleased to serve and welcome everyone and all. THANK YOU Ben Affleck you made this a great Friday for all of Swarthmore!!!

View the post on Facebook

Luna's Mexican Grill is located at 6 Park Ave in the heart of downtown Swarthmore, PA. The restaurant opened in March 2025. It was a dream of Christina's to change careers and bring the bold, authentic flavors of Southwest Mexican food to Delaware County. She does not have formal culinary training, instead, Luna's is fueled on Christina's deep love for her culture and a passion for sharing good food.

There is no official confirmation as to why Ben Affleck was in town. The assumption is that may have been looking at colleges with this child. Maybe we'll have an update this Fall!

Ben Affleck
The Preston & Steve ShowAuthor
The Preston & Steve Show has been a cornerstone of Philly’s morning radio scene since 1998. Hosts Preston Elliot and Steve Morrison are joined by Casey Boy Foster, Nick McIlwain & Marisa Magnatta weekday morning from 6am – 10:30am-ish. Listen live via 93.3 WMMR or the MMR App, watch the daily YouTube Livestream and subscribe to The Preston & Steve Show full show podcast.
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