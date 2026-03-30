ContestsMMR Rock Shop
LISTEN LIVE

Chuck Berry & The Riff That Changed The World

When “Johnny B Goode” was released, it was more than a chart victory. It was a declaration. Chuck Berry had taken the raw backbone of the blues, plugged it into…

Jacky Bam Bam
Singer Chuck Berry performs
(Photo by Francois Durand/Getty Images)

When "Johnny B Goode" was released, it was more than a chart victory. It was a declaration. Chuck Berry had taken the raw backbone of the blues, plugged it into an amplifier, and sent it screaming across the globe. That opening riff did not just introduce a song. It introduced a revolution. And I share that every night on air, especially during Jacky’s Jukebox, every Friday night! 

Berry fused country storytelling with blues rhythm and a backbeat that felt like a train tearing down the tracks. "Johnny B Goode" became the blueprint. The tale of a guitar-slinging dreamer from humble beginnings mirrored Berry’s own rise and gave rock and roll its first true myth. It proved that three minutes and a six-string could change a life.

The success of "Johnny B Goode" pushed blues-based rock into new territory. It crossed racial lines, geographic borders, and generational gaps. Suddenly, the sound of St Louis was shaking jukeboxes in London, inspiring young musicians who would form bands like The Beatles and The Rolling Stones. The ripple effect was unstoppable. Every duck walks across a stage, and every ringing double stop owes something to Chuck Berry.

I learned that truth early. Poppa BamBam, the original music man, educated me through Chuck's records while we toured and did gigs. Imagine little DRACKY soaking in this Rock N’ Roll history! Those spinning vinyl lessons were sacred. He would drop the needle and let Chuck teach. That groove, that attitude, that fearless storytelling became part of my foundation. It was not just music. It was heritage. It still is. 

We celebrate the moment Johnny B Goode hit the top and carried rock and roll to towering heights. Chuck Berry did not just play guitar... He built the highway the rest of rock would speed down for generations. LET IT ROCK!

xoxoxo BAMBAM

Chuck BerryRock and Roll
Jacky Bam BamAuthor
The JACKY BAMBAM SHOW is on 93.3 WMMR Weeknights 7p-12a playing the coolest songs ever made with many features for true music lovers. Jacky is a big supporter of The Philadelphia Mummers and is a Seven Time First Prize Award Winning Hall Of Fame Mummer. Before he took over the microphone, he was a drummer who released 2 albums and toured all over the world.
Related Stories
(L-R) Frank Bello, Joey Belladonna and Scott Ian of Anthrax perform on stage during a concert at Finsbury Park on July 06, 2025 in London, England.
MusicAnthrax Continue to Thrill With Electrifying Thrash Metal ShowsDan Teodorescu
Singer/guitarist Matt Walst of Three Days Grace performs as the band opens for Five Finger Death Punch's kickoff of its fall 2019 tour at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel &amp; Casino on November 1, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
MusicThree Days Grace’s Matt Walst Talks Early 2000s Music RevivalLaura Adkins
Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day performs prior to Super Bowl LX between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots at Levi's Stadium on February 08, 2026 in Santa Clara, California.
MusicBillie Joe Armstrong Performs 30-Song Cover Set at Surprise Berkeley ShowDan Teodorescu
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect