Insane Ways to Publicly Lose Teeth and Other Dental Disasters

Teeth...We all got 'em. We also lose teeth thorough out our lives. Most obvious example would be when your baby teeth leave for your adult version's to come in. But losing those adult teeth (and the false versions) are a part of life. From real to dentures and veneers they can be lost. How you lose them, however, can lead to some wild stories.

A Miss Thailand beauty pageant contestant went viral recently with such a tale when her veneers popped off mid performance. The Preston & Steve show commented on insane was to lose teeth. Steve personally can relate as one of his teeth came out live on the air once after taking a drink from a straw. The floodgates opened with callers sharing a myriad of crazy dental mishaps

Caller Bobby told us about the time he literally spit a tooth out on a first date. Not ideal. But somehow, against all odds, that same woman is now his fiancée. So if you’re worried about bad first impressions, just know you can eject a molar mid-sentence and still seal the deal. They even got matching tattoos to celebrate it which he sent to us:

Gene shared a story that made everyone in the studio pause. He accidentally swallowed a fake tooth and then had to… wait it out. Yep. A few days later, he was reunited with it in the least glamorous way possible. Fortunately his toilet bowl fishing paid off as he found it and it's still in his mouth to this day.

Aggressive Lost Teeth

Brian told us about a mosh pit incident at an STP concert where someone’s tooth ended up stuck in another guy’s eye. Which feels less like a dental story and more like a rejected scene from a horror movie. Probably the way to lose teeth with the most rockstar cred if you want to look on the "bright side".